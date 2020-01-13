|
13.01.2020 22:45:00
Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for December 2019
PANAMA CITY, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for December 2019:
Operating Data
December
December
% Change
FY
FY
% Change
2019
2018
(YOY)
2019
2018
(YOY)
Copa Holdings (Consolidated)
ASM (mm) (1)
2,124.5
2,258.7
-5.9%
25,113.5
25,817.6
-2.7%
RPM (mm) (2)
1,814.0
1,854.5
-2.2%
21,303.4
21,529.5
-1.0%
Load Factor (3)
85.4%
82.1%
3.3p.p.
84.8%
83.4%
1.4p.p.
1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers
3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized
For the month of December 2019, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) decreased 5.9%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) decreased only 2.2% year over year. As a result, system load factor for the month was 85.4%, 3.3 percentage points higher than December 2018.
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 102 aircraft: 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs aircraft and 14 Embraer-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.
CPA-G
CONTACT:
Raúl Pascual – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-december-2019-300986071.html
SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow zum Handelsende in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Montag freundlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}