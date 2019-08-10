10.08.2019 01:15:00

CooTek to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results on August 20, 2019

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), is a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2019 ended June 30, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

CooTek's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

800-905-945

China:

4001-201-203

International:

1-412-902-4272

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM ET on August 27, 2019:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

10134110

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CooTek's website at https://ir.cootek.com/.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing global mobile internet company. The mission of CooTek is to empower everyone to express themselves and enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. Focusing on 5 verticals of fitness, news and short videos, healthcare, lifestyle and entertainment, CooTek has developed multiple rapidly growing content-rich portfolio apps with news feed to deliver relevant content.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com/

For more information, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Ms. Jean Zhang
ir@cootek.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com  

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cootek-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-unaudited-results-on-august-20-2019-300899366.html

SOURCE CooTek

