07.05.2020 04:00:00

CooTek to Announce First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on May 15, 2020

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2020 ended March 31, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, May 15, 2020.

CooTek's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, May 15, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

800-905-945

Mainland China:

4001-201-203

International:

1-412-902-4272

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM ET on May 22, 2020:

United States:

1-877-344-7529



International:

1-412-317-0088



Passcode:

10143997

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CooTek's website at https://ir.cootek.com/.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, casual games and scenario-based mobile apps.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com/

For more information, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Jacky Lin
ir@cootek.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com  

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cootek-to-announce-first-quarter-2020-unaudited-financial-results-on-may-15-2020-301054506.html

SOURCE CooTek

