CooTek (CTK) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into CooTek (Cayman) Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek ") for violations of federal securities laws.

On July 16, 2019, it was reported that Google removed around 60 apps developed by CooTek from its Play store and banned the company from its advertising platform, Google Admob, for allegedly engaging in alleged malicious ad practices.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a CooTek shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

