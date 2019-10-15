+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
15.10.2019 22:02:00

CooTek (CTK) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into CooTek (Cayman) Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek ") for violations of federal securities laws.

On July 16, 2019, it was reported that Google removed around 60 apps developed by CooTek from its Play store and banned the company from its advertising platform, Google Admob, for allegedly engaging in alleged malicious ad practices.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a CooTek shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cootek-ctk-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-cootek-cayman-inc-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300939087.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

