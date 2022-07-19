Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.

Cooper Standard Earns Environment + Energy Leader Award for its Fortrex Lightweight Elastomeric Material



Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS), a leading global supplier of systems and components in diverse transportation and industrial markets, today announced that its Fortrex lightweight chemistry platform received a Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program.

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line.

The Environment + Energy Leader Award for our Fortrex chemistry platform is especially significant as it recognizes our culture of innovation, our dedication to bring innovative materials to new markets, and our commitment to sustainable business, said Chris Couch, senior vice president, chief technology and procurement officer, Cooper Standard. Im proud of our materials science team and their achievements in enhancing our Fortrex technology to improve product performance, sustainability benefits and overall value.

Cooper Standards Fortrex material is a new class of elastomeric material and the leading-edge technology in automotive sealing material innovations. Through proprietary science, it combines the best attributes of EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber) and TPV (thermoplastic vulcanisate) materials, while eliminating their negative characteristics.

As a result, Fortrex is 30% lighter than traditional EPDM materials and 10% lighter than TPV materials, thereby reducing overall vehicle weight and improving vehicle fuel efficiency. In addition, Fortrex provides enhanced performance with low hysteresis loss (high elasticity) and offers improvements in compression set, durability, UV resistance and aesthetics compared to traditional materials. The novel materials platform is an environmentally friendly material with a carbon footprint 53% lower than traditional EPDM, low VoC, (volatile organic compounds) and no harmful nitrosamine or plasticizers.

With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2022, says Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher.

The Environment + Energy award represents the fourth time the Fortrex materials platform has been recognized for its game-changing impact. The materials innovation previously won an Automotive News PACE (Premier Automotive Suppliers' Contribution to Excellence) Award often referred to as the "Academy Award for Innovation" in the automotive industry in 2018, was a finalist for the SPE (Society of Plastics Engineers) award and won the General Motors Overdrive Award in the category of Sustainability in 2021. For more information about the Fortrex material, please visit: http://www.cooperstandard.com/products/material-compounding-licensing/fortrex

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For the past decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

