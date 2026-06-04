Cooper Cos Aktie 414592 / US2166484020
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04.06.2026 23:19:20
Cooper Companies Posts Q2 Loss Hurt By One-Time Litigation Charge, Revenue Rises 8%
(RTTNews) - Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) on Thursday posted a net loss due to a substantial litigation-related charge tied to a 2023 product recall. However, the company reported higher revenues for the quarter.
The medical device maker reported a net loss of $77.9 million, or $0.40 per share, compared with net income of $87.7 million, or $0.44 per share, in the prior-year quarter.
Results were impacted by a $271.6 million pre-tax litigation-related charge related to resolving substantially all claims arising from CooperSurgical's December 2023 voluntary embryo culture media recall.
Excluding special items, adjusted income rose to $237.4 million, or $1.21 per share, from $193.5 million, or $0.96 per share, a year ago.
For the quarter, revenue increased 8% to $1.082 billion from $1.002 billion a year earlier. Organic revenue growth was 5%, while constant-currency revenue also rose 5%.
Looking ahead, CooperCompanies updated its fiscal 2026 outlook and now expects total revenue of $4.285 billion to $4.321 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.58 to $4.66.
Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück
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