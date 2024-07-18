|
18.07.2024 16:15:00
Coop Pank held an investor webinar to introduce unaudited results of Q2 2024
On Thursday, 18 July 2024 at 9 am (EET), Coop Pank held an investor webinar, where the Chairman of the Board Margus Rink and the Chief Financial Officer Paavo Truu introduced the bank’s unaudited financial results of Second Quarter of 2024. Webinar was held in Estonian language.
Coop Pank would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here:
https://youtu.be/NKgaSgcUXfM
Coop Pank’s report for unaudited results of Q2 2024 and the presentation is available here:
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b07ae08886778ccbfc589a5fceb802376&lang=en
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 196,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 320 stores.
Additional information:
Katre Tatrik
Communication Manager
Tel: +372 5151 859
E-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee
Nachrichten zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shs
Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:
Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
|Typ
|Stop-Loss
|Hebel
|Symbol