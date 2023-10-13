Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Coop Pank AS Registered Shs
13.10.2023

Coop Pank AS will hold an investor webinar to introduce the results for the Q3 2023

Coop Pank AS Registered Shs
Coop Pank invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar, scheduled on 20 October 2023 at 9 am (EET). The webinar will be held in Estonian.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Financial Officer Paavo Truu, who presents the unaudited financial results of the Third Quarter of 2023.

During the webinar all attendees can ask questions. All questions will be answered after the presentation.

To join the webinar, you need to register in advance via following link: https://bit.ly/CP-20-10-veebiseminar-registreerimine

Registrants will be sent a link to the webinar and a reminder email one hour before the start of the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and published on the company's website www.cooppank.ee and on our YouTube account.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 172,400. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 320 stores.

Additional information:
Katre Tatrik
Communication Manager
Tel: +372 5151 859
E-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee


