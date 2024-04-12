Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’474 0.1%  SPI 15’178 0.3%  Dow 38’459 0.0%  DAX 18’096 0.8%  Euro 0.9728 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’999 0.7%  Gold 2’392 0.8%  Bitcoin 64’593 1.2%  Dollar 0.9129 0.3%  Öl 90.7 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Jungfraubahn1787578Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Kuros32581411NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405
Top News
JPMorgan macht mehr Gewinn und übertrifft Analystenerwartungen - Aktie dennoch tiefer
thyssenkrupp-Aktie höher: Arbeitsplatzabbau bei thyssenkrupp Steel
Bitcoin-ETF-Boom: BlackRock-CEO begeistert vom Erfolg des iShares Bitcoin Trust
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Mittag am Rohstoffmarkt
LUKB-Aktie profitiert: Luzerner Kantonalbank macht deutlich mehr Gewinn
Suche...
0% Kommission

Coop Pank AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 1758864 / ISIN: EE3100007857]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.04.2024 13:30:00

Coop Pank AS will hold an investor webinar to introduce the results for the Q1 2024

finanzen.net zero Coop Pank AS Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Coop Pank AS Registered Shs
2.40 EUR -0.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Coop Pank invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar, scheduled on 18 April 2024 at 9 am (EET). The webinar will be held in Estonian.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of the Board Margus Rink and the Chief Financial Officer Paavo Truu, who present the unaudited financial results of the First Quarter of 2024.

During the webinar all attendees can ask questions. All questions will be answered after the presentation.

To join the webinar, you need to register in advance via following link: https://bit.ly/CP-180424-registreerimine

Registrants will be sent a link to the webinar and a reminder email one hour before the start of the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and published on the company's website www.cooppank.ee and on our YouTube account.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 187,100. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 320 stores.

Additional information:
Katre Tatrik
Communication Manager
Tel: +372 5151 859
E-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen