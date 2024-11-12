Coop Pank AS results for October 2024

Coop Pank’s financial results in October 2024:

In October, number of the bank's clients increased by 2,400 and number of active clients increased by 1,100. By the end of the month number of clients reached 203,900 and number of active clients reached 91,200. Over the year, customer base has grown by 15%.

Volume of the bank's customer deposits increased by 47 million euros, reaching 1.88 billion euros by the end of month. Deposits of corporate customers increased by 14 million euros and deposits of private customers increased by 4 million euros. The volume of deposits attracted from international platforms increased by 29 million euros. Over the year, volume of bank deposits has grown by 7%.

The bank's loan portfolio increased by 22 million euros and reached 1.68 billion euros by the end of month. Home loans increased by 11 million euros, business loans increased by 7 million euros, leasing portfolio increased by 3 million euros and consumer financing loan portfolio increased by 1 million euros. Over the year, loan portfolio has grown by 12%.

In October, the loan impairment cost was 0.5 million euros.

Compared to the first ten months of last year, the bank's net income decreased by 5% and expenses have increased by 17%.

In October, the bank earned net profit of 2.4 million euros. In the first ten months of the year, the bank has earned a net profit of 28.2 million euros, that is 18% less than in the same period last year.

In October, Coop Pank's return on equity was 13.9% and the cost-income ratio was 52%.





Comment by Paavo Truu, Member of the Management Board and CFO of Coop Pank:

"In October, the number of customers, deposits and loan portfolio of Coop Pank increased.

Increasing the number of customers and actively transacting customers is currently one of the main focuses of the domestic Coop Pank. Other market participants have also reacted to this by lowering their price lists and actively running campaigns in order to retain their customers. The competition between banks benefits customers who are now more motivated to calculate their daily banking costs, and the benefits offered and looking for the best home bank in the market.





In October, the euribor fell sharply, which eases the financial burden to many, but at the same time it has impeding effect on the bank's interest income. Along with this, the interest rates on deposits of most banks operating in Estonia also fell significantly, which is a logical trend in the context of the decline in the base interest rates of the capital markets, and with a delay it will also start to reduce the bank's interest costs.

Recently, the growth of the loan portfolio has mostly been driven by private persons, but now that interest rates are on a downward trend, local companies are also gaining investment courage. In addition, the car tax that will be implemented next year is also boosting the leasing business now.

In conclusion, Coop Pank achieved a decent profit of 2.4 million euros in October. Since the beginning of the year, Coop Pank's return on equity has been 17.3%, and the cost-income ratio has been 48%."

More detailed financial reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 203,900. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

