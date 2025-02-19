Coop Pank AS establishes an EUR 750,000,000 Covered Bond Programme

Coop Pank AS (Bank) has established an EUR 750,000,000 Covered Bond Programme (Programme). The Central Bank of Ireland has approved the base prospectus (Base Prospectus) for the Programme on 19 February 2025. The Base Prospectus will be available on the website of Euronext Dublin at www.ise.ie and on the Bank’s website at https://www.cooppank.ee/en/investor.

Establishment of the Programme is one of the preparatory steps in the commencement of issuance of covered bonds by the Bank. According to initial forecasts, the first issuance is expected to take place in the first half of 2025. The Bank will notify the market with a separate stock exchange announcement once the exact timing and conditions of the issuance are determined. The covered bonds to be issued under the Programme are expected to be rated (P)Aa2 by Moody’s Investors Service Ltd.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 209,500. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



