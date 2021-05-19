Coopérative d'habitation laurentienne: Green Light for Funding a $54-Million Social Housing Project in Saint-Laurent's Bois-Franc TOD Area

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, May 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - At a special meeting held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Saint-Laurent Council adopted a resolution authorizing Ville de Montréal to use $540,500 from the social inclusion fund—reserved for Saint-Laurent territory—to help finance the construction of the Coopérative d'habitation laurentienne's project. The project, located in the Bois-Franc TOD, provides for 75% of these social housing units on eight storeys to include two or more bedrooms in order to meet the diversified needs of the target population.

"We are proud to contribute toward funding this major residential building project where community and family spirit are at the heart of the architectural concept. Not only are we continuing to manage the booming activity generated by the arrival of the REM at the Bois-Franc station, but we are also planning a complete, inclusive and friendly living environment that focuses on mobility and sustainable development. Families who choose the Cooperative d'habitation laurentienne will benefit from a quality outdoor green space where residents will be encouraged to take advantage of rest areas and children's play areas or common vegetable gardens to get together with one another. This long-term vision perpetuates both our tradition of welcoming new families and our passion for innovation and architectural quality, by offering a new benchmark for sustainable social housing."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

The Coopérative d'habitation laurentienne project involves the construction of 169 housing units on 8 storeys. It is subsidized under the AccèsLogis program and represents a major investment in social housing in Saint-Laurent, with nearly $54,000,000 from a number of organizations, such as the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Ville de Montréal.

With this resolution, Saint-Laurent is completing the financing by authorizing Ville de Montréal's Service de l'habitation to use $540,500 from the social inclusion fund intended for its use. This fund was created under the Strategy for the inclusion of affordable housing in new residential projects.

The Coopérative d'habitation laurentienne is located at the entrance of the Bois-Franc sector on Boulevard Marcel-Laurin, within the extension of what will soon be Rue Ernest-Anctil and adjacent to a future elementary school for nearly 500 students. This strategic location is therefore part of the Bois-Franc TOD development territory. In 2013, Saint-Laurent signed a development agreement with Les Développements Bois-Franc Le Quartier inc. that provided for the construction of social housing units as part of Phase IV of the Bois-Franc TOD.

Aiming for LEED Gold certification, this project consolidates Saint-Laurent's position as a leader in the construction of sustainable buildings on its territory. Arrondissement Saint-Laurent hopes that this initiative will serve as a benchmark and an inspiration for the development of sustainable social housing. It is perfectly in line with the development vision of the Bois-Franc sector, which won the 2015 Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Sustainable Community Award for its planning based on innovative sustainable development principles.

