22.11.2019 23:25:00

Coolfire's RONIN Integrates With Nett Warrior/ATAK To Support Expeditionary Operations At AEWE 2019

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolfire is a trusted provider of Situational Awareness (SA) software, capable of aggregating data, workflows, and communications into a single pane of glass. Their public sector product, RONIN SA, is part of domestic and international defense contracts to improve border security. Earlier this year, Coolfire was selected by the US DoD to support the 2019 Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiments (AEWE 2019) at Fort Benning.

The Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) is the US Army's premier experimentation event that tests cutting edge prototype technologies in the hands of soldiers to solve small unit tactical problems. These experiments are conducted annually to act as a testbed to inform and promote collaboration among Training and Doctrine Command capability managers, the research community, and the Defense industry.

AEWE 2019 provided the platform for RONIN and Nett Warrior/ATAK integration. Over the course of the experiment, RONIN was proven to support the C4ISR requirements of expeditionary operations for real-time interoperability and situational awareness between coalition and indigenous forces. The RONIN Platform delivered real-time information, enabling ground-based users and commanders to meaningfully assess, share and act upon relevant information, instantly.

According to Don Sharp, President and CEO at Coolfire, "AEWE 2019 is an ideal scenario for Coolfire's technology. The RONIN SA product is purpose-built to improve a soldier's situational awareness and deliver a common operational picture." Sharp added, "With ten years of defense contracts, we understand the immeasurable benefits of hands-on experimentation by actual Soldiers on the battlefield. Our learnings from AEWE ensure we deliver leading-edge products for years to come."

Coolfire is a software development company that enhances real-time event awareness, control, and response. Coolfire has developed the only collaboration software uniquely focused on situational awareness–capable of organizing people, locations, and data around critical events. Our patented technology eliminates the barrier between people and information – allowing them to make better, more informed decisions. Coolfire is a trusted technology resource for corporate and government customers from Enterprise Rent-A-Car to the US Department of Defense.

Media Contacts:
Aaron Eversgerd
Coolfire Solutions
(314) 202-4078
press@coolfiresolutions.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753704/Coolfire_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:28
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
OPEC+ will Produktion bis Mitte 2020 gedrosselt halten
13:22
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Kering SA, adidas AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
08:54
SMI hält Kontakt zum Hoch
07:21
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Steigender Trendkanal bestätigt / LafargeHolcim – Aktie in Seitwärtsspanne
21.11.19
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street letztlich etwas schwächer -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Tesla-Aktie verliert - Tesla präsentiert futuristischen Elektro-Pickup Cybertruck
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Aktie deutlich im Minus: ARYZTA schrumpft zum Jahresauftakt - Ausblick jedoch bestätigt
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
LVMH erhöht offenbar das Angebot für Tiffany - Tiffany-Aktie legt zu, LVMH-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es nach oben. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen waren die Vorzeichen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;