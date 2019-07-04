Cool down your energy consumption during heat waves

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - As the Greater Golden Horseshoe area prepares for a two-day heat wave, Alectra reminds everyone to be mindful of energy conservation and heat safety practices.

During periods of hot weather, energy usage climbs, especially for those who use air conditioning, dehumidifiers or pool pumps. Air conditioning alone can triple the average daily cost of electricity. Appliances such as refrigerators and freezers also work harder to maintain cool temperatures under hot and humid conditions.

Alectra offers these simple tips to help minimize your electricity usage during the first heat wave of the season:

Use a programmable thermostat and set it to the highest possible comfortable temperature -- ideally 25°C (77°F) when you are home and 28°C (82°F) when you are out.

Use ceiling and portable fans to circulate air as an alternative to air conditioning.

Open windows at night instead of using air conditioning.

Close curtains or blinds to keep rooms cooler on sunny days.

Hang clothes outside instead of using a dryer.

Cook meals using a microwave or barbeque and eat outside in the shade.

In addition to conserving energy, Alectra reminds customers to stay safe during the next heat wave by following these heat safety tips:

Tune in to local weather forecasts and take note of heat alerts.

Check in on family members during hot days.

Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Take advantage of shaded areas, pools and air-conditioned buildings such as libraries, malls, movie theatres and cooling centres.

Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle.

By using some or all of these tips, Alectra customers can stay safe, cool and energy-efficient all summer long.

