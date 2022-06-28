|
28.06.2022 10:54:38
Cool Company Ltd. – Mandatory Notification Of Trade
Cool Company
8.86 EUR 0.00%
EPS Ventures Ltd, close associate of Cyril Ducau, Chair of the Board of Cool Company Ltd. (the "Company”), has on 27 June 2022 acquired 2,564 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 90.584649 per share. Following the transaction, EPS Ventures Ltd. holds a total of 15,598,523 shares in the Company, equivalent to 38.99% of the Company’s shares.
Please see attached notification form in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Tesla Inc.
|119323686
|49.00 %
|19.00 %
|Logitech International SA / Partners Group Hldg. AG / Zurich Insurance Group AG
|119323687
|65.00 %
|17.00 %
|Apple / Facebook / Alphabet (A)
|118261926
|51.00 %
|15.00 %
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
Werbung