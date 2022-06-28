Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’889 -0.2%  SPI 14’017 -0.2%  Dow 31’438 -0.2%  DAX 13’294 0.8%  Euro 1.0107 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’569 0.9%  Gold 1’828 0.3%  Bitcoin 20’085 1.3%  Dollar 0.9543 -0.2%  Öl 116.6 0.9% 
1 Aktie gratis

Cool Company Aktie [Valor: 116509168 / ISIN: BMG2415A1137]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2022 10:54:38

Cool Company Ltd. – Mandatory Notification Of Trade

Cool Company
8.86 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EPS Ventures Ltd, close associate of Cyril Ducau, Chair of the Board of Cool Company Ltd. (the "Company”), has on 27 June 2022 acquired 2,564 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 90.584649 per share. Following the transaction, EPS Ventures Ltd. holds a total of 15,598,523 shares in the Company, equivalent to 38.99% of the Company’s shares.

Please see attached notification form in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 

Attachment


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Cool Company Ltd Registered Shs Restricted

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten