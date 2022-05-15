Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Cool Company Aktie [Valor: 116509168 / ISIN: BMG2415A1137]
15.05.2022 14:52:24

Cool Company Ltd. – Mandatory Notification of Trade

EPS Ventures Ltd., close associate of Cyril Ducau, Chair of the Board of Cool Company Ltd. (the "Company”), has on 13 May 2022 acquired 38,419 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 84.63 per share. Following the transaction, EPS Ventures Ltd. holds a total of 15,038,419 shares in the Company, equivalent to 37.59% of the Company’s shares.

Please see attached notification form in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’221.71 15.38 TSSMBU
Short 12’352.30 13.12 RSSM1U
Short 12’871.79 8.24 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11’636.08 13.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’124.96 18.44 OSSM2U
Long 10’894.84 13.58 OSSM3U
Long 10’269.66 7.87 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

