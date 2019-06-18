Cookies to Celebrate the Longest Day of SMILES

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Let's kick-off the first day of summer with smiles for children living with cleft lip and cleft palate conditions. And we've got cookies and a challenge for all your viewers/listeners. Chief Smile Officer, Mark Climie-Elliott (CEO, Operation Smile Canada) wants to share a smile with you by hand-delivering cookies in exchange for an opportunity to share our SMILE movement and celebrate what makes Canada smile.

We want as many Canadians on, or leading up to, the Longest Day of SMILES to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and share with their network what makes them smile. Of course we also want everyone to Text SMILE to 45678 for a $20 instant donation that will be lifted to $25 with thanks to a generous sponsor. We call that a "high +$5" J.

Mark and other Operation Smile Ambassadors will be on-hand in TorontoJune 20 and 21st for live and/or taped TV/Radio opportunities.

Operation Smile Background: Operation Smile has provided hundreds of thousands of safe surgeries for those born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial conditions. Operation Smile creates solutions that deliver free surgery to children and adults where most needed throughout the world. We know Canadians like you believe every child deserves a chance to smile and a chance at life.

www.operationsmile.ca

www.longestdayofsmiles.ca

Facebook: Operation Smile Canada

Instagram: @operationsmilecanada

