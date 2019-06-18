18.06.2019 18:07:00

Cookies to Celebrate the Longest Day of SMILES

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Let's kick-off the first day of summer with smiles for children living with cleft lip and cleft palate conditions. And we've got cookies and a challenge for all your viewers/listeners.  Chief Smile Officer, Mark Climie-Elliott (CEO, Operation Smile Canada) wants to share a smile with you by hand-delivering cookies in exchange for an opportunity to share our SMILE movement and celebrate what makes Canada smile.

We want as many Canadians on, or leading up to, the Longest Day of SMILES to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and share with their network what makes them smile. Of course we also want everyone to Text SMILE to 45678 for a $20 instant donation that will be lifted to $25 with thanks to a generous sponsor.  We call that a "high +$5" J.

Mark and other Operation Smile Ambassadors will be on-hand in TorontoJune 20 and 21st for live and/or taped TV/Radio opportunities.

Operation Smile Background: Operation Smile has provided hundreds of thousands of safe surgeries for those born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial conditions. Operation Smile creates solutions that deliver free surgery to children and adults where most needed throughout the world. We know Canadians like you believe every child deserves a chance to smile and a chance at life.

www.operationsmile.ca 

www.longestdayofsmiles.ca

Facebook: Operation Smile Canada

Instagram: @operationsmilecanada

Join the SMILE movement this summer (CNW Group/Operation Smile Canada)

Text SMILE to 45678 to give the gift of a new smile today to a child living with a cleft condition.

SOURCE Operation Smile Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:55
Vontobel: derimail - Beyond Meat - neue Callable BRCs für Sie
09:40
United Internet – Support im Visier
08:39
SMI tritt auf der Stelle - Warten auf US-Zinsentscheidung
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Die Hürde bei 2.900 Punkten schreckt die Anleger ab / Sonova – Bullen weiter am Drücker
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.35% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf EFG
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt über 9'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Novartis sieht umfangreiche Wirksamkeit von Cosentyx mit Daten untermauert
SMI beendet den Handel mit kräftigem Plus -- DAX legt zum Schluss kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019
Facebook-Aktie höher: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 100 Prozent
Dow letztendlich fester -- SMI beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst hoch: Wisekey will maximal 10 Prozent der Aktien zurückkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet den Handel mit kräftigem Plus -- DAX legt zum Schluss kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Nachrichten von EZB-Chef Draghi sorgten für Aufwind an den Börsen: Der heimische Markt wurde am Dienstag beflügelt. Der DAX verbuchte ebenfalls starke Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB