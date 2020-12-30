SMI 10’678 0.7%  SPI 13’318 0.8%  Dow 30’336 -0.2%  DAX 13’761 -0.2%  Euro 1.0830 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’581 0.2%  Gold 1’878 0.2%  Bitcoin 23’859 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8843 -0.6%  Öl 51.2 0.4% 
30.12.2020 01:14:00

Cook County Land Bank Authority Announces Winners Of Drawing For Rent And Mortgage Relief

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) today announced 25 winners of the Land Bank's 2020 "Home for the Holidays" drawing. The Land Bank will provide each winner with $1,000 for rent and mortgage relief. Winners are named at cookcountylandbank.org.

Each year, the Land Bank gives away a free home to a Cook County family. In 2019, the Land Bank gave the lucky winner the keys and deed to a free, beautifully rehabbed single-family home in the Washington Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. This year, instead of providing a home to one winner, the Land Bank awarded 25 families rent and mortgage relief during the holiday season. The CCLBA "Home for the Holidays" drawing is free assistance, not a loan, and will be paid directly to winners' banks and property managers.

There were about 12,000 entrants in the drawing, which ran from Nov. 24 to Dec. 17. About 70 percent are renters in the city and suburban Cook County, and the rest are current homeowners. The 25 winners include 18 people who rent and seven homeowners.

"The Land Bank congratulates all of the winners of the 2020 'Home for the Holidays' drawing," said Rob Rose, Executive Director of the Cook County Land Bank Authority. "As an agency dedicated to helping stabilize neighborhoods and empowering local businesses and residents, we know many people in Cook County are struggling to pay rent and mortgage, so we're happy to help out during this tough year."

Established in 2013, The Land Bank has already returned nearly 900 tax-delinquent properties to tax-paying use and empowered more than 525 residents and community developers—80% of whom are people of color and women—who have rehabbed more than 600 single family homes, many of which would have been slated for demolition or left abandoned. This work has generated more than $89 million in community wealth and enabled hundreds of community developers to create jobs and increase economic stability in their neighborhoods.

About the Cook County Land Bank Authority

The Cook County Land Bank Authority, an independent agency of Cook County, was founded by the Cook County Board of Commissioners in 2013 to address residents and communities hit hard by the mortgage crisis. CCLBA gives local developers, community groups and potential homeowners the tools to transform their own communities from within.

The Land Bank acquires properties that have sat tax–delinquent, abandoned and vacant for years and sells them at below–market rates to qualified community–based developers, who then rehab the properties. This approach not only keeps revenue and jobs in the community, but it also helps local developers grow their businesses. Learn more about the Cook County Land Bank Authority at http://www.cookcountylandbank.org or email info@cookcountylandbank.org.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cook-county-land-bank-authority-announces-winners-of-drawing-for-rent-and-mortgage-relief-301199205.html

SOURCE Cook County Land Bank Authority

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 82.48
1.99 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’051.00
1.40 %
Geberit 556.00
1.24 %
Nestle 104.60
0.98 %
Roche Hldg G 306.95
0.67 %
UBS Group 12.53
-0.12 %
Swiss Life Hldg 410.60
-0.41 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.40
-0.43 %
CS Group 11.41
-0.52 %
ABB 24.79
-0.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.12.20
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurs auf 3’800 Punkte / Julius Bär – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale und thematische Aktien
29.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale Anleihen
28.12.20
Schroders: Wie Nachhaltigkeit bei der Anlage in Private Assets funktioniert
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Novartis und anderen Pharmafirmen winkt nach Preissenkungen in China mehr Absatz -Novartis-Aktie geht im Plus aus dem Handel
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung
NEL, Ballard Power, FuelCell und Co.: Expertenmeinungen zu beliebten Wasserstoff-Aktien
BioNTech-Aktie knickt ein: Probleme in Belgien verzögern Impfstofflieferung für Spanien
Clariant-Grossaktionär will Präsident Kottmann aus VR entfernen - Aktie schlussendlich in Grün
Chinesischer Regulierer stutzt Alibaba-Ableger Ant zusammen - Alibaba-Aktie in Rot
Impfstoffgabe startet - diese Schweizer Aktien könnten profitieren
Trump unterzeichnet neues Corona-Hilfspaket - Euro profitiert gegenüber Franken und Dollar
Wall Street mit neuen Bestmarken -- SMI beendet Handel weit im Plus -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wal Street letztlich etwas leichter -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt nach erneutem Rekordhoch tiefer -- Pluszeichen überwogen in Asien
An den US-Börsen hielten sich die Anleger zurück. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte nach einer erneuten Rekordmarke im Minus. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden mehrheitlich Gewinne eingefahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit