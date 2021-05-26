coocaa TV is a strong companion of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020

HANOI, Vietnam, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Southeast Asia market, coocaa became the fastest growing TV brand, with the No. 1 position in home appliance sales of Lazada's birthday 2021. Its sales increased by 720% over the same period last year in Vietnam. In gratitude for the support of users in Southeast Asia, coocaa signed a companion agreement with the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 and fueled the fire for the teams participating in this tournament. coocaa will have special campaigns with fans to cheer and celebrate the victory at each match of football teams this season.

According to the representative of this TV manufacturer, football as the sport of kings inspires many people as well as many fields. The flowery, fierceness of each player, each match is somewhat similar to the brand's philosophy. coocaa takes that inspiration to overcome the limitations of technology to create the most perfect products, providing the best user experience.

coocaa's team of engineers and designers are constantly researching and inventing to produce top quality products. This is somewhat similar to the moments of hard work of the players to create great moments on the football field. Namely, coocaa spent 3 years developing the S6G Pro Max TV line.

This TV series is considered part of a campaign to accompany the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, launched on June 6. Standard design, many modern features, S6G Pro Max targets the golden generation of Southeast Asia, who are passionate about technology and have a special love for football.

By accompanying the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, coocaa hopes to bring explosive moments for football fans in general and football fans in particular. To prepare for the most prestigious tournament in the region, each player and team must strive to improve themselves, which is also the spirit that coocaa pursues when developing products to bring the best experience to players. use.

coocaa FB: https://business.facebook.com/coocaa2006

coocaa website: https://www.skyworth.net/coocaa.html

coocaa TV – AFF Suzuki Cup Official Smart TV

Enjoy a #cooLife with coocaa.

