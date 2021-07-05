SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’394 0.1%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’650 0.3%  Euro 1.0926 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’084 0.1%  Gold 1’787 0.6%  Bitcoin 30’792 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9209 -0.5%  Öl 75.9 0.4% 
05.07.2021 05:00:00

coocaa TV Celebrates Summer Football Season with Special Offer for Fans

HANOI, Vietnam, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Summer Football Fest having kicked off on June 12th, coocaa, which was Lazada platform's #1 best-selling TV brand for the 1st half of 2021, has launched its all-new "Juventus Stars Score 100% Cashback for TV" summer event for the fans who participated in the purchase of coocaa TV. Among the loyal fans, users who purchase coocaa TV from June 1st to July 12th will have the opportunity to receive their order for FREE, including the newly-released S6G Pro Max worth up to 14,999k VND. As of June 30th, 9 users have enjoyed the full cashback guarantee, with the cooccaa fans expressing their happiness as "overwhelming."

Following the launch of the event, a large number of activities have spread across major cities from Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, to Da Nang, including elevator advertisements, and even headlining newspaper advertisements. Major news media outlets also including Lazada and Shopee have (one after another) pushed ads in response to the activity, which has had widespread and heated discussion on social media.

coocaa TV presents:

Head science and technology celebrities from Dương Dê (https://youtu.be/Cxbr8IgZxD8), to sports celebrities including Đỗ Kim Phúc (https://youtu.be/4Ydx_ouCdz8) and entertainment celebrities will join forces on YouTube and Facebook to both promote and host coocaa TV giveaways.

Amongst prizes to be won is the brand-new cooccaa S6G Pro Max TV (launched in in tandem with recent activities) which is different from ordinary Android TVs. The S6G Pro Max is an easy-to-use voice-controlled smart-TV that supports hands-free voice control. Convenient and extra cool, the ultra-thin full-screen design, excellent sound and image quality are called by many KOLs as "state-of-the-art." And the coolest TV to catch all the football games!

During the European Cup and the World Cup, coocaa TV also provides fans with numerous event content membership rights ranging, such as 3 months FPT Play K+ package, 18 months FPT Play family package and 2 years Clip TV family package, allowing fans to watch all kinds of football games for FREE.

Follow coocaa's official Facebook page, and participate in both the Lazada and Shopee Flagship store activities on July 7th!

https://bit.ly/361Kf47 
https://bit.ly/3y5g8Vq

Enjoy the coolife together.

SOURCE coocaa

