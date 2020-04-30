30.04.2020 22:07:00

Convoy of Hope Serves 10 Million Meals, But Won't Stop There

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Convoy of Hope has distributed more than 10 million meals to hundreds of hard hit communities across the nation. But the organization plans to keep its fleet of tractor-trailers rolling to meet a growing demand for food and emergency supplies.

Convoy of Hope recently reached the milestone of distributing 10 million meals through its network of partners. Meal distribution sites with long lines of cars, like the one pictured here, provide people who have been hit hard from the COVID-19 pandemic with meals and relief supplies.

"At our distribution sites, the line of cars is often stretching 2 miles," said Hal Donaldson, Convoy of Hope president. "Lots of people have lost their jobs, and children don't have access to school lunch programs. We're hearing heart-wrenching stories and seeing lots of desperate faces."

Thanks to the generosity of corporations, churches and individuals, many families are receiving much needed help, Donaldson said. "This is a united act of compassion, where groups and businesses are more concerned about helping people than they are receiving credit or making an extra buck. We're seeing compassion in action on a large scale."

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children's feeding initiatives, community outreaches and disaster response. Visit convoyofhope.org to donate to their response.

Contact
Jessica Blake – Public Relations Director
(417) 838-3015
jblake@convoyofhope.org 

Jeff Nene – National Spokesperson
(417) 860-2196
jnene@convoyofhope.org

About Convoy of Hope
Convoy of Hope is a faith-­based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 17 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 130 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Convoy of Hope)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/convoy-of-hope-serves-10-million-meals-but-wont-stop-there-301050570.html

SOURCE Convoy of Hope

