24.02.2021 20:30:00

Convoy of Hope, Ashley HomeStore Partner to Deliver Bottled Water to Texans in Need

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities across Texas recover from the state's historic winter storm that caused blackouts and disrupted water supplies, charitable organizations are partnering with businesses to bring bottled water to those who still do not have clean water that is safe to drink.

Since the crisis began, Convoy of Hope, the Springfield, Missouri faith-based non-profit organization, has delivered bottled water by the millions, including more than 360,000 donated by Ashley HomeStore, to those in Texas without access to drinkable water.   

To date, more than 50 Convoy of Hope tractor-trailers have made their way to Texas where volunteers continue to hand out bottled water to families in the state's large, metropolitan settings and its small, rural areas.

"These are the communities where we live and work," says Brittany Graham, community engagement specialist for Ashley HomeStore. "In times of crises, we want to help."

While water supplies were disrupted, countless Texas families also lost water due to broken pipes. When power was lost, so too was everything in their refrigerators. Some Texas residents have been without adequate drinking water for more than a week.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking, but just as we did after Hurricane Harvey and other natural disasters, we will help our fellow Texans," Graham adds.

While the emphasis of the relief efforts is on water, Convoy of Hope trailers also were packed with food, blankets, lanterns, and cleaning supplies.

To learn more about Convoy of Hope and how to get involved, visit www.ConvoyOfHope.org.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/convoy-of-hope-ashley-homestore-partner-to-deliver-bottled-water-to-texans-in-need-301234868.html

SOURCE Ashley HomeStore

