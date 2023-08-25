Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ConvaTec Aktie [Valor: 34172357 / ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73]
25.08.2023 20:12:55

Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend Calculation Price

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend Calculation Price

25-Aug-2023 / 19:12 GMT/BST

25 August 2023

Convatec Group Plc
("Convatec" or "the Company")

Scrip Dividend Calculation Price

On 2 August 2023, the Board of Directors of ConvaTec Group Plc (Convatec or the Company) declared an interim dividend of 1.769 cents per share (Interim Dividend). This Interim Dividend is to be paid on 28 September 2023 to shareholders on the share register as of 18 August 2023 (Record Date). The Interim Dividend is payable in cash, in sterling to holders of ordinary shares. The chosen exchange rate for this payment is US$1.282 /£1.00, determined on 1 August 2023, giving a total sterling dividend of £28,226,583. A scrip dividend will be made available for this Interim Dividend, allowing shareholders to elect to receive their dividend in the form of new ordinary shares.

The Calculation Price for the issue of new ordinary shares under the scrip dividend scheme is:

221.0 pence for each new ordinary share.

This is equivalent to 1 new share for approximately 160.14 shares held prior to the ex-dividend date of 17 August 2023.

The Calculation Price is the average of the middle market quotations of a Convatec share, derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, for the five consecutive business days from 17 August to 23 August 2023 (inclusive).

The latest date for receipt of elections to participate in the scrip dividend scheme for the Interim Dividend is 7 September 2023. Shareholders must return their mandate form by 5pm (BST) or otherwise input their CREST elections to be received by the Companys registrar, Computershare, by 3pm (BST) on 7 September 2023. Elections received after this deadline will apply to subsequent dividends only. Unless revoked by you, your scrip dividend election will apply for all future dividends for which a scrip dividend is offered. Evergreen elections for CREST shareholders cannot be accepted and elections will revert to cash by default after the payment of each dividend.

Details of the scrip dividend scheme are available at https://www.convatecgroup.com/investors/shareholder-centre/dividend-information/

TIMETABLE

Key dates in respect of the scrip dividend scheme for the Interim Dividend are:

Ex-dividend Date

17 August 2023

Record Date

18 August 2023

Scrip calculation price determined

17-23 August 2023 (inclusive)

Mandate delivery deadline for Shares held in uncertificated form

3.00 p.m. on 7 September 2023

Mandate delivery deadline for Shares held in certificated form

5.00 p.m. on 7 September 2023

Announcement of the total amount of new shares to be issued

15 September 2023

Dividend payment date

28 September 2023

Dispatch of statement in accordance with section 7 of Scheme

28 September 2023

 

Enquiries

 

Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations                                            +44 (0)782 644 7807

 

ir@convatec.com 

 

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

 

About Convatec

 

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE: CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com.

 

 


