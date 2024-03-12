|
12.03.2024 17:00:56
Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding
|
Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
12 March 2024
Convatec Group Plc
Director/ PDMR Shareholding
The Company has been notified of the following transactions in relation to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”) in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company (“Shares”).
On the 11 March 2024, awards were granted to Karim Bitar, Chief Executive Officer and Jonny Mason, Chief Financial Officer under the LTIP in the form of Performance Share Units (“PSUs”). These awards are due to vest on the third anniversary of grant, conditional on the following performance conditions: adjusted PBT growth, organic revenue growth, and TSR over the three financial years to 31 December 2026; and subject to a two-year post vesting holding period. Further details of the LTIP and performance conditions will be available in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report.
Karim Bitar: 1,025,891
Jonny Mason: 464,221
On the same date, awards were also granted to Karim Bitar and Jonny Mason, under the DBP in the form of restricted stock units (“RSUs”), which are due to vest on the third anniversary of grant and are not subject to performance conditions:
Karim Bitar: 226,266
Jonny Mason: 122,863
The three-day average share price, closing on 8 March 2024 of £2.76 was used in determining the awards.
Also on 11 March 2024, share awards granted to Karim Bitar in 2021 under the LTIP vested:
On the same day, awards granted to Karim Bitar in 2021 under the DBP, vested:
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Enquiries
Ria Banerjee, Group Deputy Company Secretary
Convatec Group Plc’s LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2023 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE: CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD3VFW73
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|CTEC
|LEI Code:
|213800LS272L4FIDOH92
|Sequence No.:
|309248
|EQS News ID:
|1857091
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu ConvaTec PLC
|
17:00
|Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
08.03.24
|Freitagshandel in London: FTSE 100 schwächelt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.ch)
|
08.03.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in London: FTSE 100 notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
08.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: FTSE 100 mittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
08.03.24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 zum Start des Freitagshandels in Rot (finanzen.ch)
|
06.03.24
|Börse London in Grün: Schlussendlich Gewinne im FTSE 100 (finanzen.ch)
|
06.03.24
|Börse London: FTSE 100 legt zu (finanzen.ch)
|
06.03.24
|Pluszeichen in London: FTSE 100 am Mittag im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu ConvaTec PLC
Immobiliensanierung mit KI – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Martina Bühler von Scandens
Gebäudeanalysen und Sanierungsplanung – so einfach wie noch nie. Der Klimawandel gehört zu den grössten und dringendsten Herausforderungen unserer Zeit.
Martina Bühler, Head Marketing bei Scandens diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, wie Künstliche Intelligenz der Immobilienbranche hilft schnelle und einfache Renovierungsplanung zu ermöglichen.
Neben ihrer Tätigkeit beim ETH Spin-off spielt das Thema Nachhaltigkeit auch in dem von Martina Bühler gegründeten Verein: «Greenwishing» ein grosse Rolle.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI wieder höher -- DAX markiert Rekordhoch -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen mit durchwachsenem Handel - Kräftige Gewinne in Hongkong
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag etwas höher. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlebt einen freundlichen Handelstag, der DAX knackt die Rekordmarke. Die Wall Street notiert fester. An den größten Börsen in Asien lief der Handel am Dienstag durchwachsen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}