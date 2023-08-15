Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ConvaTec Aktie [Valor: 34172357 / ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73]
15.08.2023 13:00:04

Convatec Group PLC: Company Secretary Change

ConvaTec
Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
Convatec Group PLC: Company Secretary Change

15-Aug-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST

15 August 2023

Convatec Group Plc
("Convatec" or "the Company")

Appointment of Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of ConvaTec Group Plc has approved the appointment of Robyn Butler-Mason as Company Secretary with effect from 1st September 2023, whereupon Evelyn Douglas will resign as Company Secretary with effect from that date.  Evelyn Douglas will continue in her role as EVP, Chief of Corporate Strategy and Business Development and General Counsel.

 

Enquiries

 

Grace McCalla, Assistant Company Secretary                                            +44(0)7575353388

 

Cosec@convatec.com 

 

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

 

About Convatec

 

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73
Category Code: COS
TIDM: CTEC
LEI Code: 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
Sequence No.: 264766
EQS News ID: 1704013

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1704013&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

