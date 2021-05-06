CONTROLTEK and Currency Research's Podcast The Cash News Launches May 6

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a leading provider of tamper-evident cash security packaging, in partnership with Currency Research, the leading global resource for central banks, their suppliers, and the related supply chain for currency and payment systems, announces the launch of The Cash News, a podcast featuring the latest news about currency and issues affecting the world of cash today.

Hosted by Tom Meehan, chief strategy officer at CONTROLTEK, and Shaun Ferrari, global cash product director at Currency Research, this biweekly podcast for experts and leaders in the currency industry will bring the latest trends, strategies and technology to support better cash security and management from the perspectives of experts in various fields.

"We designed The Cash News as the go-to resource for anyone in the currency industry, no matter what stage they're at in learning about cash," said Meehan. "This podcast is a great way for professionals that work with cash to discover updated information, best practices and resources to help move the industry forward." Meehan is a leading expert in loss prevention, cybersecurity and information technology and often partners with cash experts and other industry associations to educate businesses about improving their cash management.

"At Currency Research, we pride ourselves in being the leading global resource for central banks, their suppliers and the related supply chain for currency and payment systems," said Ferrari. "The Cash News is the latest step in our mission to keep currency professionals informed on the latest trends and challenges facing the cash industry." Ferrari has chaired and managed some of Currency Research's biggest events, like the upcoming world's first hybrid currency event, the 2022 Banknote & Currency Conference. Prior to joining Currency Research, Ferrari led Currency Issuance and Operations for the Federal Reserve.

The first episode of The Cash News will be available on May 7, 2021. To listen to the podcast and to stay up to date with the latest news in the cash world, visit The Cash News.

About CONTROLTEK

Since 1976 CONTROLTEK has been a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, helping banks, armored couriers and retailers transport cash safely and securely. The company's expanding line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps retailers protect their merchandise better and run their operations more efficiently. CONTROLTEK delivers on its mission every single day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

About Currency Research

Through our Consulting, Communications, Community, and Conference services, we have successfully positioned ourselves as the leading global resource for central banks, their suppliers, and the related supply chain for currency and payment systems. Our core initiatives, conferences and seminars, focus on these two essential functions within central bank payment systems – currency and central bank payments. We bring together the key stakeholders for these functions to discuss the most relevant issues, share ideas, learn, and network in a unique and engaging atmosphere.

