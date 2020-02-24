|
24.02.2020 11:05:00
Contrast Media Market Size Worth $6.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 3.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contrast media market size is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing burden of chronic diseases is driving the demand for diagnostic imaging procedures which are anticipated to fuel the contrast agents market growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Iodinated contrast media was the largest segment in 2019 and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period as the products have excellent radio-opacity and low toxicity
- X-ray/ CT was the largest modality segment in 2019, in terms of revenue share, owing to wide acceptance and cost-efficiency of the techniques
- Cardiovascular diseases is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to label extensions for ultrasound and X-ray/ CT contrast agents in U.S. For instance, in 2016, the U.S. FDA approved Lumason for use in liver ultrasonography
- North America dominated the contrast media/contrast agents market with the largest revenue share of 44.3% in 2019 owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced technology
- Some of the key players operating in the market are Bayer AG; General Electric Company; Guerbet; Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.; Bracco Diagnostic, Inc.; Trivitron Healthcare; nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.; and iMAX
Read 102 page research report with ToC on "Contrast Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Iodinated, Gadolinium-based), By Application (Neurological, Cancer, CVDs), By Modality (MRI, X-ray/CT), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/contrast-media-contrast-agents-market
The imaging tests such as Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and x-rays have become an inevitable part of diagnosis for most of the diseases. The large-scale penetration of imaging technology in healthcare has increased the demand for contrast media. Newer contrast agents are constantly being discovered and investigated. Also, the safety of contrast agents for clinical use is under strict scrutiny.
The rapid rise in the use of medical imaging during the last few decades has resulted in a substantial increase in the use of radiologic contrast media. Half of the around 76.0 million computed tomographic and 34.0 million magnetic resonance imaging examinations performed annually include the use of intravenous contrast agents.
Diagnostic imaging modalities are being increasingly used owing to advancements in the underlying technology, ranging from equipment to administration technology. Innovative products such as syringeless injectors help achieve greater accuracy in delivering the right dose of contrast agents as well as reduce wastage. These injectors enable shorter examination time, leading to increased patient throughput. In 2016, the first syringeless injector was launched by Bracco Diagnostics in U.S.for multi-patient use to increase the number of scans performed in a day.
Grand View Research has segmented the global contrast media market based on product type, modality, application, and region:
- Contrast Media Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Iodinated
- Barium-based
- Gadolinium-based
- Microbubble
- Contrast Media Market Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- X-ray/CT
- MRI
- Ultrasound
- Contrast Media Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Cancer
- Nephrological Disorders
- Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Others
- Contrast Media Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Sweden
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Taiwan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Israel
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
