Contract Wins Lead to Growth for Vertex Aerospace at NAS Pax River

MADISON, Miss., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertex Aerospace LLC, a mid-level aerospace leader, announced today that it has opened a new operational site at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in St. Mary's County, Maryland, due to growth from several recent contract awards. Some of those awards include a prime seat on the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Full Rate Production (FRP) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) and several task orders from the Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew, and Related Services (CMMARS) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Vertex Aerospace recently appointed Leon Bacon as vice president of Business Development for the Company’s U.S. Navy programs. Bacon is based at Vertex's new Pax River office and will provide customer liaison and oversight of the Company's naval aviation contracts.

"Regarded as an expert in the total cradle to grave lifecycle support of major aviation weapon systems, Leon will be a true asset for Vertex," said Ed Boyington, Vertex CEO and president. "He is uniquely capable and strategically positioned to oversee Vertex's naval aviation portfolio and we look forward to the new business opportunities he'll manage from our Pax River site."

Bacon, a native of San Jose, California, brings over 30 years of naval aviation and acquisition experience to the Vertex team. His perspective of Fleet operations and business acumen have allowed him to translate documented requirements into delivered products and capabilities. His operational experience is well recognized within the Naval Air Systems Command and throughout the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance community. 

"I feel privileged to receive this opportunity to lead our USN efforts and leverage Vertex's proven capabilities to alleviate pressure on the Fleet Squadrons," said Bacon. "I'm committed to continually fostering an environment of mutual understanding with our customers to keep optimization at the forefront of all we do."

Some highlights of Bacon's military career include service as commanding officer of an operational P-3 Orion squadron, deputy program manager for the Acquisition Category (ACAT)-1 P-8 Poseidon developmental program, and as the ACAT-1 program manager for all USN training aircraft.

About Vertex Aerospace
Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace Company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century. With a 50 percent veteran workforce, the Mississippi-based company understands the challenges faced by the defense sector. Information about Vertex can be found at vtxaero.com.

