ContourMD 100,000 Mask Donation Campaign

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPE and recovery garment manufacturer, ContourMD, will match up to 100 boxes from every order of their disposable face masks to donate to local community resources. With a legacy of quality and compassion, ContourMD is proud to help protect those serving greater Kansas City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ContourMD has been creating custom, Made in America, surgical recovery garments since 1982 and they are now using their medical supply and garment making expertise to help keep people safe as they serve the community. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ContourMD added new equipment and went through a rigorous testing process in order to become FDA and ISO-approved to create and sell masks and other PPE.

As a family owned brand, ContourMD knows what it means to pull together and take care of each other and it seemed like a natural evolution for ContourMD to take their approach to safety and quality and expand their offerings to include masks and PPE.

"Being a part of the Kansas City area community for almost 40 years we can't stand by and watch our neighbors suffer. But as a small, family-owned company, we need your help to do it!"

ContourMD created the "The Thanks for Giving" Initiative to give back to those serving the Kansas City community. The program allows ContourMD to match up to 100 boxes from every order of their 3-Ply >99% BFE Disposable Face Masks with an equal donation of masks to a local community outreach program. Meaning each box purchased equals a box donated and delivered to a Kansas City outreach program.

How You Can Help

To participate, all you have to do is place your mask order with ContourMD.com and they take care of the rest. Your personal mask order will be shipped directly to you from their Kansas City facility and a matching donation of masks will be delivered to a local outreach program.

If you or your company would like to sponsor a local charitable partner through direct mask donation, please email ContourMD directly to begin the process. This quarter ContourMD is serving Lazarus Ministries, Morning Glory KC, Cornerstones of Care, Hope House, and the City Union Mission.

If you'd like more information, please see the link below or email ContourMD directly.

https://contourmd.com/mask-match

