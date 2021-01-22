SMI 10’923 0.1%  SPI 13’556 0.0%  Dow 31’176 0.0%  DAX 13’812 -0.7%  Euro 1.0771 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’585 -0.9%  Gold 1’841 -1.5%  Bitcoin 28’516 4.6%  Dollar 0.8857 0.0%  Öl 54.6 -2.9% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
22.01.2021 14:34:00

ContourMD 100,000 Mask Donation Campaign

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPE and recovery garment manufacturer, ContourMD, will match up to 100 boxes from every order of their disposable face masks to donate to local community resources. With a legacy of quality and compassion, ContourMD is proud to help protect those serving greater Kansas City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ContourMD has been creating custom, Made in America, surgical recovery garments since 1982 and they are now using their medical supply and garment making expertise to help keep people safe as they serve the community. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ContourMD added new equipment and went through a rigorous testing process in order to become FDA and ISO-approved to create and sell masks and other PPE.

As a family owned brand, ContourMD knows what it means to pull together and take care of each other and it seemed like a natural evolution for ContourMD to take their approach to safety and quality and expand their offerings to include masks and PPE.

"Being a part of the Kansas City area community for almost 40 years we can't stand by and watch our neighbors suffer. But as a small, family-owned company, we need your help to do it!"

ContourMD created the "The Thanks for Giving" Initiative to give back to those serving the Kansas City community. The program allows ContourMD to match up to 100 boxes from every order of their 3-Ply >99% BFE Disposable Face Masks with an equal donation of masks to a local community outreach program. Meaning each box purchased equals a box donated and delivered to a Kansas City outreach program.

How You Can Help

To participate, all you have to do is place your mask order with ContourMD.com and they take care of the rest. Your personal mask order will be shipped directly to you from their Kansas City facility and a matching donation of masks will be delivered to a local outreach program.

If you or your company would like to sponsor a local charitable partner through direct mask donation, please email ContourMD directly to begin the process. This quarter ContourMD is serving Lazarus Ministries, Morning Glory KC, Cornerstones of Care, Hope House, and the City Union Mission.

If you'd like more information, please see the link below or email ContourMD directly.

https://contourmd.com/mask-match 

Media Contact:
Lizzie Wilkinson
289719@email4pr.com 
816-446-8963

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contourmd-100-000-mask-donation-campaign-301213093.html

SOURCE ContourMD

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 65.86
2.05 %
Nestle 101.16
0.80 %
Roche Hldg G 318.50
0.55 %
SGS 2’755.00
0.47 %
CieFinRichemont 85.66
0.26 %
The Swatch Grp 256.00
-0.58 %
Zurich Insur Gr 369.80
-0.99 %
Swiss Re 81.76
-1.09 %
Sika 246.20
-1.44 %
LafargeHolcim 50.10
-1.57 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:00
LATAM Economic Prospects
10:27
Vontobel: derimail - Megatrend Smart Healthcare - hier passende Produkte finden
08:50
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
06:49
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Pullback?
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin bricht trotz Blackrock-Interesse um zehn Prozent ein
Zur Rose-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: Zur Rose wächst 2020 oberhalb der eigenen Zielsetzung
JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Addex-Aktie schiesst hoch: Addex-Partner Janssen hat US-OK für Start von Epilepsie-Phase-IIa-Studie
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron schliesst Rekrutierung für Studie mit Evenamide ab
Ex-Bär-CEO Collardi will Finma-Rüge akzeptieren - Pictet drückt Vertrauen aus
EU-Kommission unterstützt Einführung eines digitalen Euro
BB Biotech-Aktie zieht an: BB Biotech 2020 mit etwas höherem Gewinn
EZB hält ihren geldpolitischen Kurs - Lagarde: EZB hat bei Finanzierungsbedingungen ganzheitlichen Ansatz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI auf Richtungssuche -- DAX verbucht Verluste -- Asiatische Indizes gehen tiefer ins Wochenende
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Freitag mit negativer Tendenz, beim DAX kommt es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit