Contour and Mphasis Partner to Accelerate the Digital Transformation of global Trade Finance

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour, the global decentralized platform building the new standard for global trade, today announced a partnership with Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, to accelerate the scaled adoption and extend the reach of the Contour network by banks, enterprises and partners worldwide.

With the backing of strategic investors such as HSBC, BNPP, Bangkok Bank and Standard Chartered, Contour is on a mission to revolutionize global trade and bring trust, transparency, collaboration, and agility to what has traditionally been a complex and cumbersome industry.

Through this partnership, Mphasis will leverage its proven Front2BackTM Transformation approach and its portfolio of next generation IT and operations capabilities to help accelerate the implementation and usage of the Contour network across the global community of banks, corporates, and ecosystem partners.

"As our business continues to grow following its launch at the start of October, we are constantly looking to expand our network with technology that enhances trade processes and overcomes longstanding obstacles that the traditionally paper-based industry has been subject to. Our vision to create a global standard for trade will be achieved through our work with other technology providers that build upon the interoperability of our network and streamlines processes. With Mphasis's global footprint and expertise in financial services, our work together will ensure that organisations can reap the benefit of improved trade," said Carl Wegner, CEO, Contour.

"We are inspired by Contour's vision and excited to be a partner in their growth journey. With over two decades of experience at the forefront of banking, payments, and technology, Mphasis is in a unique position to help Contour's banking and enterprise network members – many of which are our clients as well - embrace the power of the network to catalyze and accelerate their own digital transformation," said Srikumar Ramanathan, SVP & Global head – Industry Solutions Group, Mphasis.

"Contour provides a network foundation that is critical for the scaled re-invention of what has been a centuries-old industry," said Andres Ricaurte, SVP & Global Head - Payments, Mphasis. "Through this partnership, we will help banks, enterprises, and ecosystem partners find new and transformative ways to transact with one another and capitalize on the vision of digital and connected global trade".

About Mphasis

About Contour

