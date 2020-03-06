ContinuLink Mobile Edge by Complia Health Approved as Alternate EVV Vendor in Ohio

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ohio Department of Medicaid has approved Complia Health, a national leader in software solutions for the pre- and post-acute care market, as a certified third-party Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) vendor in the state of Ohio.

Complia Health's ContinuLink Mobile Edge application is a fully integrated EVV, scheduling, and billing EHR solution for personal care and home health. ContinuLink Mobile Edge provides real-time EVV communication, location accuracy, and care planning using innovative technology that makes the caregiver experience simple and straightforward.

The Ohio EVV alternate vendor certification is part of the federal mandate that requires each state to be compliant with the Cures Act. The deadline for alternate vendor certification is June 30th, 2020, of which ContinuLink is well in advance, allowing the providers to implement and stabilize operations months ahead of EVV claim adjudication deadlines. The EVV certification vetting in Ohio is a stringent 9-step process and, to date, ContinuLink is one of the first full personal care EHR solution providers to achieve the certification.

ContinuLink Mobile Edge enables agencies to easily satisfy state-by-state EVV requirements, not just in Ohio but across the nation in states using various EVV models like Texas, Florida, California, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana and more. Complia Health focused on the caregiver experience and provides insight into potential issues allowing for quick resolutions.

"Having a reliable solutions partner is paramount to our success in delivering quality home care and personal care services," says Sanjay Patel, Vice President of A-1 Nursing Care. "We're excited and feeling confident that ContinuLink's EVV solution is a process improvement for our clients and our caregivers."

Home care agencies looking for a certified EVV alternate vendor can learn more about Complia Health's ContinuLink Mobile Edge



About Complia Health

Complia Health is a leading provider of technology and expertise for the post-acute and long-term care markets. Thousands of home health, hospice, palliative care, residential care, and community care locations count on Complia Health for the clinical, operational, and financial solutions required to profitability deliver quality care to their clients. Complia Health's innovative products are supported by an industry-leading team of health and technology experts located in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

