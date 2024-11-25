Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’679 -0.3%  SPI 15’571 -0.1%  Dow 44’737 1.0%  DAX 19’405 0.4%  Euro 0.9303 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’800 0.2%  Gold 2’626 -3.1%  Bitcoin 83’250 -4.5%  Dollar 0.8863 0.0%  Öl 73.2 -2.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Stadler Rail217818
Top News
Bitcoin knapp unter 100'000-Dollar-Marke: Das waren die wichtigsten Meilensteine der Krypto-Erfolgsgeschichte
Hedgefonds-Manager trennt sich von NVIDIA-Aktien: Steht die Rally vor dem Aus?
3. Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien hatte Michael Burry im Depot
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
MicroStrategy-Gründer wirbt bei Microsoft und Co. für Bitcoin-Investments
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

26.11.2024 00:34:05

Continued Support Predicted For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 10 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,600-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the global outlook, although weak oil prices limited the upside. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the plantations, industrials and telecoms.

For the day, the index added 7.67 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 1,597.45 after trading between 1,588.46 and 1,609.29.

Among the actives, Axiata rose 0.43 percent, while Celcomdigi lost 0.28 percent, CIMB Group spiked 1.95 percent, Genting climbed 1.32 percent, Genting Malaysia declined 1.41 percent, IHH Healthcare plunged 2.64 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 0.52 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong perked 0.28 percent, Maxis strengthened 1.42 percent, Maybank collected 0.98 percent, MISC fell 0.13 percent, MRDIY and Hong Leong Financial both gained 0.54 percent, Nestle Malaysia tanked 2.56 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 2.44 percent, Petronas Dagangan retreated 1.69 percent, PPB Group plummeted 4.55 percent, Press Metal sank 0.43 percent, Public Bank jumped 1.60 percent, QL Resources skidded 1.03 percent, RHB Bank rallied 1.69 percent, Sime Darby slumped1.32 percent, SD Guthrie stumbled 1.85 percent, Sunway advanced 0.60 percent, Telekom Malaysia shed 0.31 percent, Tenaga Nasional gathered 0.29 percent, YTL Corporation soared 4.52 percent and YTL Power surged 5.52 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow rallied 440.0.6 points or 0.99 percent to finish at 44,736.57, while the NASDAQ added 51.19 points or 0.48 percent to close at 20,220.36 and the S&P 500 rose 18.03 points or 0.30 percent to end at 5,987.37.

Stocks added to the strong gains posted last week amid a positive reaction to news President-elect Donald Trump intends to nominate billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary.

Bessent is seen as supportive of the equity markets and an advocate for deficit reduction. He has also called for Trump's planned tariff increases to be implemented gradually, which could reduce the impact on inflation.

However, buying interest waned as the day progressed, as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of several key economic reports in the coming days.

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, weighed down by reports that Israel and Hezbollah are likely to reach a cease-fire agreement within the next few days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $2.30 or 3.2 percent at $68.94 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Sieg von Donald Trump bei der vergangenen US-Wahl.

Welche Aktien könnten vom Wahlsieg massgeblich profitieren? Dies Erfahren Sie in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

25.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Volatiles Marktgeschehen
25.11.24 Introducing Vertical Trader"s single-click order entry and advanced charting in TrendSpider
25.11.24 SMI wieder obenauf
25.11.24 Marktüberblick: Euro nach Konjunkturdaten unter Druck
22.11.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
21.11.24 Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
21.11.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
21.11.24 Gelingt PayPal das Comeback?
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’200.00 18.89
Short 12’429.22 13.60 UBS07U
Short 12’875.49 8.93 UMBS6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’678.59 25.11.2024 17:31:20
Long 11’202.95 19.33 S5TMYU
Long 10’921.50 13.21 SSQMQU
Long 10’500.50 9.00 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DHL-Aktie schwächer: Absturz von DHL-Frachtflugzeug kostet einen Menschen das Leben
UniCredit-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie verlieren: Commerzbank-Interessentin plant auch Übernahme in Italien - BPM-Aktie steigt
BYD startet nächste Runde im Wettstreit mit Tesla
Wasserstoff-Offensive: Diageo und DHL setzen auf Nikola
Pierer Mobility-Aktie zweistellig höher: Pierer weist Berichte über Mateschitz-Beteiligung an Pierer und KTM zurück
Weiterer Erholungsversuch: Dow geht nach Rekordfahrt fester aus dem Handel -- SMI gibt schlussendlich nach -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei 225 zum Wochenstart letztlich fester
Varta-Aktie unter Druck: Varta-Gläubiger billigen Saniuerngspläne für Montana-Tech-Tochter
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE steigt am Nachmittag stark
Tesla Aktie News: Tesla am Montagnachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Mittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten