Basilea Pharmaceutica Aktie
11.03.2024 07:15:00

Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) sales performance in Asia Pacific and China triggers milestone payment to Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica
35.80 CHF -4.41%
Allschwil, Switzerland, March 11, 2024

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today that the continued strong sales performance of the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) by its license partner Pfizer Inc. in the Asia Pacific region and China exceeded the sales threshold triggering a USD 1.25 million milestone payment.

David Veitch, Basilea’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: "This further milestone payment for Asia Pacific and China reflects the significant medical need and strong growth momentum of Cresemba in this region. We are pleased to see that Cresemba continues to serve a medical need in patients suffering from life-threatening invasive mold infections.”

The license agreement between Basilea and Pfizer for Cresemba covers Europe (excluding the Nordic countries) as well as 16 countries in the Asia Pacific region and China.

Cresemba is approved and marketed in more than 70 countries, including the United States, most EU member states and additional countries inside and outside of Europe. According to the latest available market data, total global in-market sales of Cresemba in the twelve months between October 2022 and September 2023 amounted to USD 445 million, a 22 percent growth year-on-year.1

About Isavuconazole (Cresemba®)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba®. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering approximately 115 countries. In the 27 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.2 In China, the oral and intravenous formulations are approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis. Isavuconazole is also approved in the United States and several additional countries in Europe and beyond, including Japan.3 It has orphan drug designation in the US, Europe and Australia for its approved indications.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial or fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil
Hegenheimermattweg 167b
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone +41 61 606 1102
E-mail media_relations@basilea.com 
investor_relations@basilea.com 

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

  1. IQVIA Analytics Link, September 2023. In-market sales reported as moving annual total (MAT) in U.S. dollar.
  2. European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/cresemba [Accessed: March 08, 2024]
  3. The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to country.

