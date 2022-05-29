|
Continued Strength Predicted For South Korea Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 55 points or 2.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,640-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Monday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat is easing concerns for the outlook of interest rates, with technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.
The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, industrials and technology shares.
For the day, the index climbed 25.60 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 2,638.05 after trading between 2,631.49 and 2,644.71. Volume was 580.94 million shares worth 7.68 trillion won. There were 638 gainers and 201 decliners.
Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.30 percent, while KB Financial collected 1.01 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.76 percent, Samsung Electronics advanced 0.91 percent, Samsung SDA strengthened 1.37 percent, LG Electronics accelerated 1.47 percent, SK Hynix spiked 2.91 percent, Naver advanced 1.50 percent, LG Chem accelerated 3.00 percent, Lotte Chemical improved 1.53 percent, S-Oil surged 3.29 percent, SK Innovation rallied 1.93 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.35 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.82 percent, Kia Motors added 0.61 percent and POSCO and KEPCO were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened solidly higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, finishing sharply higher.
The Dow surged 575.76 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,212.96, while the NASDAQ soared 390.43 points or 3.33 percent to end at 12,131.13 and the S&P 500 spiked 100.40 points or 2.47 percent to close at 4,158.24.
For the week, the Dow soared 6.2 percent, the NASDAQ rallied 6.8 percent and the S&P gained 6.6 percent.
The continued strength on Wall Street followed a Commerce Department report showing a slowdown in the pace of core consumer price growth in April. The data contributed to optimism that the Fed will slow the pace of monetary policy tightening in the second half of the year.
Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday amid rising hopes about increased demand for fuel during the summer season, and the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.98 or 0.9 percent at $115.07 a barrel.
