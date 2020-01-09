Continued Growth and Expansion for EZ STAK in Upstate New York

WATERTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ STAK, an industry leader of optimizing mobile workspaces for trailers, vans, work trucks, and service bodies, is pleased to announce the official move to their new facility in Watertown, New York, in Jefferson County.

EZ STAK's new facility is an upgrade from its Fisher Rd site, from 14,660 square-foot to 75,000 square-foot on 12 acres of land. EZ STAK's new location will better serve its customer base with increased space for US manufacturing operations, powder-coating, assembly of products, shipping and receiving, upfitting trailers, and a customer showroom/training centre.

EZ STAK is thankful and blessed to take part in the Regional Economic Development Council Grant and would like to thank The North Country Regional Economic Development Council and Jefferson County Economic Development for all their support throughout the process.

"Our new facility in upstate New York is a major step in the continued growth of EZ STAK," says Phillip Wade, Director of Operations. "Our expansion will help EZ STAK bring more skilled manufacturing jobs to the USA and fulfill our commitment within Jefferson County."

EZ STAK first moved to Watertown, New York back in May 2018, from Schaumburg, Illinois. The decision to expand to Watertown, New York was a strategic move to deliver quality and value to its customers, improve logistics, and the added advantage of overseeing operations, as EZ STAK's headquarters is in Kingston, Ontario. Since May 2018, EZ STAK has hired 23 employees' in Watertown and plans to hire 15 more employees within three years at the new facility on Old Rome State Road, Watertown, New York.

"We are very excited to officially announce the expansion to our larger facility on Old Rome State Road," says Mike Lawrenson, EZ STAK's president and CEO. "Watertown is a great city and we have hired talented people that I am proud to have on our growing team."

EZ STAK is happy to accept applications for the Watertown facility. All applicants are invited to send their resume to 232098@email4pr.com.

EZ STAK

Founded in 1998, EZ STAK is an industry leader and manufacturer of vehicle interior storage systems for service utility work trucks, trailers, and vans. Its durable, secure and lightweight aluminum storage drawers, cabinets, shelving, and hardware create organized, efficient and secure mobile work environments. EZ STAK's fleet vehicle upfitting products are used extensively by municipalities as well as large corporations in the utility, telecom, cable, oil and gas, and construction industries. Please visit www.ezstak.com to learn how EZ STAK can help optimize your mobile workspace.

Media Contact:

Ashlie Morton

620.994.3300

232098@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continued-growth-and-expansion-for-ez-stak-in-upstate-new-york-300983761.html

SOURCE EZ STAK