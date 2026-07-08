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08.07.2026 02:32:52
Continued Consolidation Seen For Taiwan Shares
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two consecutive trading days, falling more than 1,300 points or 2.9 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 45,475-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed hostilities in the Middle East and the corresponding jump in oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.
The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday with damage across the board, especially among the financials, plastics and technology companies.
For the day, the index stumbled 1,077.29 points or 2.31 percent to finish at 45,479.11 after trading between 45,432.02 and 46,967.04.
The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed but quickly turned lower and spent the balance of the day under water, finishing off session lows.
The Dow sank 130.76 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 52,925.15, while the NASDAQ slumped 302.47 points or 1.16 percent to end at 25,818.69 and the S&P 500 lost 33.58 points or 0.45 percent to close at 7,503.85.
The slump by the NASDAQ came amid a sharp pullback by semiconductor stocks, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plummeting by 4.7 percent.
Gold, airline and computer hardware stocks also saw considerable weakness, while energy, pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks turned in strong performances.
Crude oil prices spiked on Tuesday as concerns of fresh U.S.-Iran conflicts surfaced after attacks on at least three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $2.01 or 2.93 percent at $70.56 per barrel.
Energy stocks benefited from that sharp increase by the price of crude oil, although the spike in prices weighed on other sectors.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schlussendlich fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Abschläge an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag höher, der deutsche Leitindex schloss mit Abschlägen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit schwächeren Notierungen. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.