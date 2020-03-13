Continued Consolidation Predicted For Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 580 points or 5.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,420-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative as markets around the world continue to plummet on coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Thursday with heavy damage from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index plunged 471.43 points or 4.33 percent to finish at 10,422.32 after trading between 10,359.67 and 10,845.39.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 2.85 percent, Mega Financial retreated 3.21 percent, CTBC Financial skidded 3.98 percent, Fubon Financial declined 3.91 percent, First Financial was down 3.75 percent, E Sun Financial slid 2.70 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 2.65 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation lost 3.04 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 4.96 percent, Largan Precision plunged 9.24 percent, Catcher Technology plummeted 8.84 percent, MediaTek tumbled 7.44 percent, Asia Cement surrendered 2.70 percent, Taiwan Cement dipped 2.51 percent and Formosa Plastic cratered 5.51 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks showed another substantial move to the downside on Thursday.

The Dow recorded its biggest one-day percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987 and the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 joined the blue chip index in bear market territory.

The Dow plunged 2,352.60 points or 9.99 percent to finish at 21,200.62, while the NASDAQ tumbled 750.25 points or 9.43 percent to 7,201.80 and the S&P 500 plummeted 260.74 points or 9.51 percent to 2,480.64.

Concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continue to weigh on the markets after President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the outbreak Wednesday evening. Trump was likely trying to calm the markets but instead exacerbated concerns by announcing a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days.

Stocks briefly fluctuated but remained sharply lower in afternoon trading after the Federal Reserve announced significant steps to provide liquidity to the financial markets.

The coronavirus concerns overshadowed the day's economic data, including a Labor Department report showing an unexpected drop in initial jobless claims last week. The Labor Department also said producer prices fell more than expected in February amid a steep drop in energy prices.

Crude oil prices took heavy damage on Thursday, in line with most other equities and commodities as the coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for April plummeted $2.13 or 6.46 percent to $30.96 a barrel on Thursday. In the last two sessions, crude has given up more than 12 percent.