|
14.10.2026 03:33:13
Continued Consolidation Likely For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 170 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,925-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on rising crude oil and treasuries, and also ahead of key U.S. inflation data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are likely to follow that lead.
The JCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses among the financial shares, agricultural stocks and energy companies.
For the day, the index dipped 10.17 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 5,925.98 after trading between 5,828.68 and 5,930.08.
The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and largely hugged the line, finally ending slightly under water.
The Dow dropped 180.45 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 51,670.10, while the NASDAQ sank 41.52 points or 0.15 percent to end at 27,204.38 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.79 points or 0.02 percent to close at 7,805.45.
Traders were reluctant to make moves ahead of the release of closely watched consumer price data later today.
The data may have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month; CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 78.4 percent chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged after last month's quarter-point rate hike.
The choppy trading on Wall Street also came as traders reacted to mixed earnings news from financial giants Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).
In the bond market, treasuries moved to the upside following the Columbus Day holiday on Monday. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has fallen 2.9 basis points to 5.215 percent.
Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday thanks to persistent tensions in the Middle East and supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $1.08 or 1.15 percent to $94.82 per barrel.
Trading Signals: Take-Two Interactive - Das GTA VI-Fieber steigt
Gut fünf Wochen vor dem Verkaufsstart von GTA VI nimmt die Aktie von Take-Two Interactive Fahrt auf. Gut möglich, dass der Konzern schon vor dem Release des Gaming-Blockbusters die Prognose erhöht.Weiterlesen!
Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?
Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorge um Chipbranche: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Während der heimische Markt am Dienstag stärker notierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt seitwärts. Die US-Börsen geben letztlich nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.