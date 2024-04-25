Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Trotz KI-Boom und starker Geschäftszahlen: C3.ai-Aktie hinkt NVIDIA-Aktie hinterher
Steht Idorsia vor dem Aus? So steht es um das Schweizer Biotech-Unternehmen
Vielversprechendes Potenzial: Gelingt Galderma schon bald der Aufstieg in den SMI?
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Meta-Aktie reagiert auf hohe Forschungsausgaben - Netflix ist ein Kauf, allerdings nur langfristig
Ausblick: TotalEnergies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
26.04.2024 01:03:08

Continued Consolidation Called For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged almost 125 points or 4.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,630-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is sift on concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the technology and chemical companies, while the financials offered mild support and the automobile producers were mixed.

For the day, the index tumbled 47.13 points or 1.76 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,628.62 after peaking at 2,656.51. Volume was 304 million shares worth 8.72 trillion won. There were 487 decliners and 360 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial added 0.46 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.58 percent, Hana Financial perked 0.18 percent, Samsung Electronics surrendered 2.93 percent, Samsung SDI retreated 2.01 percent, LG Electronics slumped 1.74 percent, SK Hynix plunged 5.12 percent, Naver shed 0.54 percent, LG Chem tumbled 2.23 percent, Lotte Chemical increased 0.30 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.17 percent, SK Innovation stumbled 2.27 percent, POSCO sank 0.88 percent, SK Telecom dipped 0.20 percent, Hyundai Mobis gathered 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 0.99 percent, Kia Motors rose 0.34 percent and KEPCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and remained solidly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 375.12 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 38,085.80, while the NASDAQ tumbled 100.99 points or 0.64 percent to close at 15,611.76 and the S&P 500 sank 23.21 points or 0.46 percent to end at 5,048.42.

A negative reaction to earnings news from Meta Platforms (META) and tech giant IBM Corp. (IBM) contributed to the early sell-off on Wall Street.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. economy grew by much less than expected in the first quarter of 2024. Also, the Commerce Department said the personal consumption expenditures price index climbed more than expected.

Both of those economic results were bad news for investors as they damage the likelihood of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the near future.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Thursday, recovering from recent losses, despite data showing slower than expected U.S. first-quarter GDP growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $0.76 or about 0.92% at $83.57 a barrel.

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

25.04.24 Staying Ahead of the Yield Curve
25.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Swatch Group AG
25.04.24 Litecoin fällt zurück auf 80 Dollar – Fed-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus
25.04.24 Heute Nestlé-Zahlen im Fokus
25.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: Infrastruktur – Under Construction/Luxus – Unterschiedliche Zahlen
25.04.24 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse schwach nach Zahlen
25.04.24 Glänzende Aussichten bei Silber?
23.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Swiss Life
23.04.24 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen: Meta-Aktie bricht wegen massivem Investitionsanstieg dennoch ein
Alphabet-Aktie nachbörslich zweistellig im Plus: Alphabet verdient deutlich mehr
Post-Halving-Rally beim Bitcoin? Davon gehen JPMorgan und Deutsche Bank aus
Trump Media & Technology-Aktie mit Erholung nach Kursrücksetzer: Donald Trump qualifiziert sich für zusätzliche TMTG-Aktien
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Verhaltener Start ins Jahr 2024
Unilever-Aktie fester: Unilever hat im 1. Quartal den Umsatz gesteigert
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Kühne Holding kauft Aenova Group
SMI und DAX beenden Handel schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
UBS-Aktie tiefrot: Zahlreiche Abstimmungen bei UBS-Generalversammlung - Fortschritte bei CS-Integration
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger gewinnt am Mittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

