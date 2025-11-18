|
19.11.2025 00:08:10
Continued Consolidation Called For KOSPI
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 220 points or 5.5 percent. The KOSPI sits just above the 3,950-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on persistent concerns about an AI bubble. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses also figure to open to the downside.
The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Tuesday with damage across the board, especially among the financials, technology stocks and automobile producers.
For the day, the index plummeted 135.63 points or 3.32 percent to finish at 3,953.62 after trading between 3,953.26 and 4,072.41. Volume was 317.62 million shares worth 13.98 trillion won. There were 817 decliners and 83 gainers.
Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 2.30 percent, while KB Financial slumped 3.39 percent, Hana Financial declined 2.26 percent, Samsung Electronics stumbled 2.78 percent, Samsung SDI plunged 4.89 percent, LG Electronics contracted 4.16 percent, SK Hynix cratered 5.94 percent, Naver dropped 2.35 percent, LG Chem tumbled 3.48 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 4.62 percent, SK Innovation sank 5.19 percent, POSCO Holdings fell 0.64 percent, SK Telecom shed 1.68 percent, KEPCO added 0.41 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 1.87 percent, Hyundai Motor crashed 2.58 percent and Kia Motors surrendered 2.47 percent.
The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened in the red and remained under water throughout the trading day.
The Dow plunged 498.50 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 46,091.74, while the NASDAQ stumbled 275.23 points or 1.21 percent to close at 22,432.85 and the S&P 500 sank 55.09 points or 0.83 percent to end at 6,617.32.
Weakness among technology stocks continued to weigh on Wall Street amid an extended decline by market leader and AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) as traders look ahead to the release of the chipmaker's quarterly results later today.
The strength of Nvidia's results and its guidance could have a significant impact on the markets amid recent concerns about an AI bubble.
On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing a significant rebound by new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of August.
Crude oil prices soared on Tuesday as the end of the U.S. government shutdown has accelerated expectations of brisk demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.90 or 1.49 percent at $60.80 per barrel.
ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich
ETF-Sparpläne boomen – aber wie fängst du richtig an und welche Produkte passen wirklich zu dir? Im ETF-Panel vom Börsentag 2025 in Zürich diskutieren Experten über alles, was du zu ETFs in der Schweiz wissen musst: von den Grundlagen bis zu aktiven ETFs, Themen-ETFs und den versteckten Kosten bei Brokern.
Du erfährst:
🔸Was ein ETF ist, warum er so transparent und günstig ist und wie du mit Sparplänen schon mit kleinen Beträgen (z.B. 50 CHF) Vermögen aufbauen kannst.
🔸Wie du dein ETF-Portfolio aufbaust: MSCI World vs. All Country, Emerging Markets, Themen-ETFs wie AI, Klima oder Gesundheit – und wann „Pfeffer im Depot“ Sinn macht.
🔸Warum „Time in the market“ wichtiger ist als Market Timing und wieso Finanzbildung und einfache Erklärungen für Einsteiger so entscheidend sind.
🔸Wie du Kosten wirklich vergleichst: TER, Courtage, FX-Gebühren, Stempelsteuer & Co. – und worauf du bei Schweizer Brokern und ETF-Anbietern achten solltest.
🔸Ob aktive ETFs eine echte Chance auf Mehrertrag bieten oder nur ein teurer Trend sind – inklusive ehrlicher Einschätzungen der Anbieter.
🔸Wenn du in der Schweiz lebst, ETF-Sparpläne nutzen willst und Schritt für Schritt Vermögen für Rente, Eigenheim oder dein Traumauto aufbauen möchtest, ist dieses Panel dein perfekter Einstieg
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX beenden Handel mit kräftigen Abgaben -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag in Rot. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenso deutliche Verluste. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. Die Börsen in Asien gaben auch am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach.