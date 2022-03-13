Continued Consolidation Called For KOSPI

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market turned lower again on Friday, one day after ending the three-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 130 points or 4.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,660-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak thanks to rising crude oil prices and tumbling technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the technology stocks and industrials were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index shed 19.04 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 2,661.28 after trading between 2,647.28 and 2,672.62. Volume was 788 million shares worth 12.1 trillion won. There were 585 gainers and 274 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.67 percent, while KB Financial gained 0.73 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.97 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.69 percent, LG Electronics rallied 1.24 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.50 percent, Naver fell 0.45 percent, LG Chem cratered 4.93 percent, Samsung SDI crashed 4.37 percent, Lotte Chemical strengthened 1.78 percent, S-Oil plummeted 4.31 percent, SK Innovation plunged 2.96 percent, POSCO shed 0.53 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.18 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.43 percent, Kia Motors dropped 0.99 percent and Hyundai Motor was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Friday but were unable to hold on to their gains and finished firmly in the red.

The Dow skidded 229.91 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 32,944.19, while the NASDAQ tumbled 286.19 points or 2.18 percent to end at 12,843.81 and the S&P 500 sank 55.21 points or 1.30 percent to close at 4.204.31. For the week, the Dow shed 2 percent, the NASDAQ lost 3.5 percent and the S&P fell 2.9 percent.

Rising worries about the economic impact of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine war and the various sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and the Western allies rendered the mood bearish.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted a bigger than expected drop in U.S. consumer sentiment in March. The report also showed that one-year inflation expectations jumped to 5.4 percent in March from 4.9 percent in February, while five-year inflation expectations held at 3.0 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Friday on concerns about disruptions in supply amid uncertainty about any meaningful progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $3.31 or 3.1 percent at $109.33 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed 5.5 percent in the week.