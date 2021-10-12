SMI 11’772 0.1%  SPI 15’145 0.1%  Dow 34’496 -0.7%  DAX 15’199 -0.1%  Euro 1.0719 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’073 0.0%  Gold 1’754 -0.2%  Bitcoin 52’975 4.4%  Dollar 0.9272 0.0%  Öl 83.6 1.2% 
> > >
12.10.2021 01:00:07

Continued Consolidation Called For KOSPI

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Hangul Day, the South Korea stock market had moved lower again - one session after halting the three-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 150 points or 5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,955-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with interest rate concerns offset by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mostly higher and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the financial, oil and technology stocks were offset by support from the automobile and chemical companies.

For the day, the index dipped 3.16 points or 0.11 percent to close at 2,956.30 after trading between 2,949.01 and 2,978.08. Volume was 659 million shares worth 12.5 trillion won. There were 484 gainers and 384 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.76 percent, while KB Financial declined 1.25 percent, Hana Financial surrendered 1.87 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.14 percent, LG Electronics plummeted 3.23 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 1.78 percent, Naver skidded 1.27 percent, LG Chem soared 3.66 percent, Lotte Chemical rose 0.21 percent, S-Oil tanked 1.85 percent, SK Innovation dropped 1.59 percent, POSCO perked 0.16 percent, SK Telecom plunged 3.49 percent, KEPCO sank 0.87 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 1.99 percent, Kia Motors soared 2.63 percent and Hyundai Mobis rallied 2.11 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Monday but faded as the day progressed and ended firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 250.19 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 34,496.06, while the NASDAQ sank 93.34 points or 0.64 percent to close at 14,486.20 and the S&P 500 lost 30.15 points or 0.69 percent to end at 4,361.19.

Lingering concerns about the Federal Reserve scaling back its asset purchases weighed on Wall Street, as last Friday's disappointing job report is not seen as likely to dissuade the central bank from tapering.

Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as some traders remained away from their desks for Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Crude oil futures spiked Monday with falling inventories, the OPEC decision to stick with a gradual production increase, and the ongoing energy crunch supporting oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November rose $1.17 or 1.5 percent to $80.52 a barrel.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting this morning and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.75 percent.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie gefährlich ist die Evergrande Krise? | BX TV

Die Immobilien Krise um Evergrande – ein Thema um welches man in den vergangenen Wochen nicht vorbeikommt. Heute zu Gast ist Mark Dittli, Chefredaktor von The Market (themarket.ch). Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG wirft er einen Blick nach China und wie es um den Immobilienkonzern steht. Weiter illustriert Mark Dittli, ob der chinesische Staat das Unternehmen retten wird und ob diese Krise eine Rolle beim Weltfinanzsystem spielt oder auf den Rohstoffmärkten.

Mark Dittli: Wie gefährlich ist die Evergrande Krise? | BX TV

Inside

11.10.21 Merck wirbelt Corona-Markt durcheinander
11.10.21 Herbststürme
11.10.21 Vontobel: derimail - Gefragte Rohstoffe - steht ein Superzyklus bevor?
11.10.21 Marktüberblick: Ölpreisrally setzt sich fort
11.10.21 SMI beendet Negativserie
08.10.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
08.10.21 Mark Dittli: Wie gefährlich ist die Evergrande Krise? | BX TV
07.10.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.40% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Sonova Holding AG
28.09.21 Warum Saisonalität keine gute Anlagestrategie sein muss.
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Syngenta-Börsengang in Shanghai laut Dokumenten suspendiert
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche erhält von FDA Therapiedurchbruch-Status für Alzheimer-Kandidaten - EMA startet Prüfungsverfahren zu COVID-Mittel Ronapreve
Idorsia-Aktie verliert deutlich: In Phase-III-Studie mit Lucerastat die gesteckten Ziele nicht erreicht
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Morgan Stanley-Analyst: "Buy the Dip"-Strategie hat ausgedient - so gilt es stattdessen zu handeln
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz schliesst Übernahme des GSK-Antibiotika-Geschäftes ab - Novartis-Aktie gibt nach
Bank of America befürchtet Energiekrise durch weiteren kräftigen Anstieg der Ölpreise
Merck-Aktie stabil: Merck & Co beantragt Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Medikament
Relief-Aktie mit Verlusten: Relief Therapeutics verklagt NeuroRx und dessen CEO
RWE-Aktie deutlich schwächer: RWE erwartet höhere Strom- und Gaspreise

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit