Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’097 0.4%  SPI 17’317 0.3%  Dow 41’953 0.0%  DAX 22’999 -1.2%  Euro 0.9571 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’451 -1.0%  Gold 3’045 -0.2%  Bitcoin 74’171 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8815 0.6%  Öl 72.3 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swissquote1067586Partners Group2460882Swatch1225515Stadler Rail217818Richemont21048333BYD1459145
Top News
Stablecoin-Gesetz in den USA: Gefahr einer "Privatisierung des Dollars"?
Vermögensaufbau mit ETF-Sparplänen: Chancen und Trends in der Schweiz
Analyst lobt D-Wave Quantum-Aktie - Überraschendes Kursziel festgelegt
Rivian-Aktie: Rivian ermöglicht Hands-free-Driving in seinen Fahrzeugen
Ausblick: Salzgitter stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
21.03.2025 00:14:35

Continued Consolidation Called For Japan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Thursday holiday for the Vernal Equinox, the Japanese stock market had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had rallied more than 1,050 points or 2.8 percent. The Nikkei 225 now rests just above the 37,750-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on lingering concerns over tariffs and the health of the world economy. The European and U.S. markets both were slightly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished modestly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index slumped 93.54 points or 0.25 percent to finish at the daily low of 37,751.88 after moving as high as 38,128.58.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor tanked 2.41 percent, while Mazda Motor climbed 1.16 percent, Toyota Motor accelerated 1.87 percent, Honda Motor dipped 0.16 percent, Softbank Group tumbled 1.97 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial eased 0.02 percent, Mizuho Financial collected 0.60 percent, Mitsubishi Electric advanced 0.83 percent, Sony Group improved 0.85 percent, Panasonic Holdings perked 0.19 percent, Hitachi slumped 1.71 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages were unable to hold early gains on Thursday, slipping slightly under water by the close.

The Dow shed 11.31 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 41,953.32m while the NASDAQ lost 59.16 points or 0.33 percent to close at 17,691.16 and the S&P 500 fell 12.40 points or 0.22 percent to end at 5,662.89.

The modestly lower close on Wall Street came amid lingering concerns about the economic outlook following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged, but forecasts suggest officials still expect to resume cutting rates later this year.

However, the Fed officials also lowered their projections for GDP growth in 2025 to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent and raised their forecasts for consumer price growth this year to 2.7 percent from 2.5 percent.

Oil prices climbed higher on Thursday after the U.S. slapped fresh sanctions on Iran. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April closed higher by $1.10 or about 1.6 percent at $68.26 a barrel on the expiration day.

Closer to home, Japan will on Friday release February data for consumer prices later this morning. In January, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.2 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.

✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

20.03.25 From Winter to Spring: Shifting Dynamics in U.S. Wheat Production
20.03.25 Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
20.03.25 BNP Paribas - Rückenwind für Europas Aktien
20.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG, Swisscom AG
20.03.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Anhaltende Rekordjagd/General Motors – Meeting mit Trump
20.03.25 Chinas Rückkehr an die Spitze
20.03.25 Marktüberblick: Gewinnmitnahmen bei Rheinmetall & Co
18.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sonova, UBS
17.03.25 Logo WHS DAX & Gold weiter stark! Bitcoin und die Aktien der Woche (Nvidia, Apple, Intel,...) im Fokus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’617.96 19.51 UBSP6U
Short 13’884.49 13.76 3OUBSU
Short 14’404.72 8.92 UJ1BSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’097.05 20.03.2025 17:31:08
Long 12’507.38 19.22 BJJSAU
Long 12’228.83 13.54 B4OSIU
Long 11’740.00 8.88
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie zieht an: NVIDIA-CEO setzt auf starke KI-Nachfrage - Quantencomputing wird ausgebaut
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Auch Parlament will Kapazität von Rheinmetall-JV Nitrochemie erweitern
SNB senkt Leitzins erneut - Wirtschaftsaussichten unsicherer
Tesla-Aktie: Preisverfall bei gebrauchten Teslas
Experte erkärt: Diese Faktoren sorgen für weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial beim Goldpreis
UBS-Aktie gibt ab: Wegzug ins Ausland wird wohl erwogen
Nikola wohl endgültig vor dem Aus: Auf Insolvenzantrag folgt erneuter Truck-Rückruf
Swissquote-Aktie stürzt dennoch ab: Swissquote setzt sich nach Rekordjahr ambitionierte Wachstumsziele
Roche-Aktie stabil: Roche-Schweiz-CEO bezeichnet geplante Rabatte als "Strafsteuer"
Nächster Rückruf bei Teslas Cybertruck

Top-Rankings

KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}