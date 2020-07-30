Continue positive Momentum, Indosat Ooredoo Delivers Strong Q2 Results with 9.4% Revenue and 22.5% EBITDA YoY

Financial highlights:

Cellular revenue recorded a 11.8% increase YoY when compared to 2019;

Overall revenue increased 9.4%% YoY to IDR 13.5trillion;

EBITDA reached IDR 5.4 trillion , a 22.5% improvement on H1 2019;

EBITDA Margin was 40.4%, a 4.3% YoY improvement;

Cellular subscriber reached 57.2million at the end of June 2020 , a 0.9% YoY increase.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indosat Ooredoo (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the first half, ended 30 June 2020.

In the middle of COVID-19 pandemic we are humbled by the support given by our loyal subscriber's appreciation towards the management efforts in providing the best network experience. This quarter Indosat Ooredoo continued to maintain its growth momentum, delivering solid performance for the first half 2020. Total Revenue increased by 9.4% to IDR 13.5 trillion YoY, cellular revenue increased by 11.8% to IDR 11.1trillion YoY, and EBITDA reached IDR 5.4 trillion, a 22.5% improvement YoY. EBITDA Margin is recorded at 40.4%, improved by 4.3ppt from last year.

Cellular subscriber numbers stand at 57.2 million by end of June 2020, 0.9% YoY growth. Average Revenue per User (ARPU) increased to IDR 31.4 thousand, from previously IDR 27.9 thousand in 1H 2019. Data traffic grows 61% YoY.

Commenting on the results, Ahmad Abdulaziz A. A. Al-Neama, CEO and President Director at Indosat Ooredoo said, "Today's results show that Indosat Ooredoo has maintained its growth momentum and delivered solid performance for the first half 2020. Despite disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic we remain on track with our turnaround plan and I expect to see sustainable performance growth trends maintained in the quarters ahead. During these challenging times we recognize the responsibility Indosat Ooredoo has to help communities stay connected and we have accelerated our network rollout plan to ensure network resilience and uptime. At the same time, we have prioritized the health and welfare of our employees and have implemented virtual ways of working wherever possible. This shift to online lifestyles is likely to be long lasting and Ooredoo Indosat remains fully committed to supporting Indonesia's digital agenda, which we expect to be a vital driver of the country's economic growth as we emerge from the pandemic."

Indosat Ooredoo was one of the first company in Indonesia to proactively implement Work from Home policy for its employees. Adequate measures for employees' health and safety have been taken and a comprehensive & robust Business Continuity Plan has been implemented.

The company has taken several progressive steps to support the Government's initiatives to stay at home. We have taken extra measures to ensure network resilience and uptime to ensure peoples are staying connected during this challenging situation. For the consumers, we initiated numerous programs like free online sim card delivery, free data package for students, call center readiness, and many more to ease the daily provision. While, for the communities, Indosat Ooredoo also already took major part with providing assistance in form of staple foods, medical equipment, and support to the frontlines battling the pandemic.

About Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo (IDX:ISAT), member of Ooredoo Group, is building Indonesia's leading digital telco, enabling access and greater connectivity for everybody and every business. Indosat Ooredoo aspires to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world.

The Company reported 57.2 million mobile customers as of 1H 2020 and operates 52,776 4G BTS covers nearly 90% of population.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks. Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2019. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

