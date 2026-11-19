(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,565-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on continuing AI concerns and rising crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Thursday as losses from the technology, finance and plantation stocks were mitigated by support from the properties and utilities.

For the day, the index eased 0.57 points or 0.04 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,566.16 after trading as low as 1,556.51.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but quickly turned lower and continued to accelerate to the downside throughout the session, ending at daily lows.

The Dow plunged 1,101.11 points or 2.19 percent to finish at 49,097.06, while the NASDAQ tumbled 550.69 points or 2.25 percent to close at 23,879.20 and the S&P 500 crashed 147.80 points or 2.02 percent to end at 7,175.83.

The markets initially benefited from a positive reaction to artificial intelligence company Anthropic's (ANT) initial public offering. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, and selling pressure intensified soon after intelligence company Anthropic made its debut on the NASDAQ.

While the Claude developer priced its initial public offering at a higher-than-expected $83 per share and soared by nearly 40 percent as it began trading, the stock pulled back well off its highs as the day progressed. The pullback by Anthropic and the sell-off was attributed to profit taking amid lingering concerns about where the AI trade goes from here.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged higher last week.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday as fears of supply disruptions increased in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.17 or 0.20 percent at $83.43 per barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see October figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In September, imports were up 52.7 percent on year and exports rose an annual 545 percent for a trade surplus of MYR33.70 billion.