+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
08.10.2020 20:15:00

Continental Resources To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results On Thursday, November 5, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") plans to announce third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company's website at www.CLR.com or by phone:

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95419/continental_resources_logo.jpg

Time and date:

10:00 a.m. ET, Friday, November 6, 2020

Dial-in: 

1-888-317-6003

Intl. dial-in: 

1-412-317-6061

Conference ID: 

8013830

A replay of the call will be available for 14 days on the Company's website or by dialing:

Replay number: 

1-877-344-7529

Intl. replay: 

1-412-317-0088

Conference ID: 

10147993

The Company plans to publish a third quarter 2020 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com prior to the start of its conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020. 

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also has significant positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK plays. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2020, the Company will celebrate 53 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.     

Investor Contacts: 

Media Contact:

Rory Sabino 

Kristin Thomas

Vice President, Investor Relations 

Senior Vice President, Public Relations

405-234-9620 

405-234-9480

Rory.Sabino@CLR.com 

Kristin.Thomas@CLR.com



Lucy Guttenberger


Investor Relations Analyst


405-774-5878 


Lucy.Guttenberger@CLR.com


 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continental-resources-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-results-on-thursday-november-5-2020-301149026.html

SOURCE Continental Resources

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.26
4.26 %
Swiss Re 70.94
2.19 %
LafargeHolcim 43.78
1.77 %
Novartis 80.04
1.57 %
Swiss Life Hldg 359.60
1.35 %
CieFinRichemont 62.24
0.23 %
The Swatch Grp 222.60
0.23 %
Lonza Grp 553.00
0.14 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’991.00
-1.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
12:16
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Neue BRCs auf Schweizer Nebenwerte
08:11
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
07.10.20
COMEX Gold Market Activity in 2020
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie schiesst hoch: Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab
Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche-Lieferprobleme bedrohen britisches Coronavirus-Testprogramm
Krypto-Analyst erklärt: Jeden Tag geht eine grosse Menge an Bitcoin verloren
US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Neben Volkswagen und Goldman Sachs: Spotify-Gründer steigt bei schwedischem Tesla-Konkurrenten ein
Credit-Suisse-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse engagiert Beat Eberle als Sicherheitschef - Angepasste Finanzzahlen vorgelegt
Eli Lilly-Aktie gewinnt: Eli Lilly beantragt Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Medikament
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger steigt himmelwärts
Idorsia-Aktie stärker: Idorsia will sich frisches Kapital beschaffen - Vorläufige Zahlen veröffentlicht
Bis zu eine Million neue Aktien: Apple gibt zwei Aktienpakete an CEO Tim Cook aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX kann 13.000-Punkte-Marke halten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen Markt wurden am Donnerstag Gewinne verbucht. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Auf dem asiatischen Parkett konnten sich Anleger am Donnerstag nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen. US-Anleger griffen zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB