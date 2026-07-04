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04.07.2026 04:45:07
Continental Nears EUR 4 Bln Sale Of ContiTech To Lone Star Funds
(RTTNews) - Responding to recent media reports, Continental AG (CTTAY.PK, CONG.DE, CON.DE) confirmed that it is in the final stages of concluding an agreement to sell its ContiTech group sector to Lone Star Funds.
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Continental AG have already approved the purchase agreement. The deal is based on a company valuation of 4 billion euros, with the possibility of additional performance-based components amounting to up to 250 million euros in the subsequent years.
Trading Signals: Nestlé: Neuer Appetit
Der weltgrösste Lebensmittelkonzern hat an der Börse einen starken Juni erlebt. Mit Blick auf die Vorlage der Semesterbilanz könnte sich bei Nestlé noch mehr Fantasie aufbauen.Weiterlesen!
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht nach Rekord höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- Kein Handel an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete die Sitzung nach neuem Rekord höher. An der Wall Street fand unterdessen kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne.