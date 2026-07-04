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04.07.2026 04:45:07

Continental Nears EUR 4 Bln Sale Of ContiTech To Lone Star Funds

(RTTNews) - Responding to recent media reports, Continental AG (CTTAY.PK, CONG.DE, CON.DE) confirmed that it is in the final stages of concluding an agreement to sell its ContiTech group sector to Lone Star Funds.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Continental AG have already approved the purchase agreement. The deal is based on a company valuation of 4 billion euros, with the possibility of additional performance-based components amounting to up to 250 million euros in the subsequent years.

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Trading Signals: Nestlé: Neuer Appetit

Der weltgrösste Lebensmittelkonzern hat an der Börse einen starken Juni erlebt. Mit Blick auf die Vorlage der Semesterbilanz könnte sich bei Nestlé noch mehr Fantasie aufbauen.

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3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: BNP Paribas, GE Aerospace & ABB mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ BNP Paribas
✅ GE Aerospace
✅ ABB

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Assicurazioni Generali
❌ Diamond Back Energy
❌ TotalEnergies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: BNP Paribas, GE Aerospace & ABB mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

03.07.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Rallymodus
03.07.26 SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
03.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Der nächste Erholungsversuch?
02.07.26 Gold nach starker Korrektur – im Spannungsfeld geldpolitischer Treiber
02.07.26 Julius Bär: 14.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Komax Holding AG
01.07.26 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: BNP Paribas, GE Aerospace & ABB mit François Bloch
19.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Micron Technology
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’995.01 19.66 SGBJ3U
Short 15’319.45 13.54 SDBWJU
Short 15’889.14 8.78 SG5BQU
SMI-Kurs: 14’424.24 03.07.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’816.30 19.66 SEBN5U
Long 13’509.24 13.87 SABIUU
Long 12’932.10 8.91 SE2BZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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