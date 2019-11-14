+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 13:00:00

Continental Mitsubishi Offers New Models with Rebates and 0% APR

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continental Mitsubishi, a local dealership serving Chicago and the surrounding area from their home base in Countryside, is currently offering select models with special financing rates and rebates. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these offers while they last.

The offer is notable for including even select Mitsubishi models made for the 2020 model year. The 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander and 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport are all being offered with a $1,250 rebate. In addition to this, Continental Mitsubishi is offering 0% APR on these models for 72 months. This is a chance for customers to get a cutting-edge 2020 model year vehicle with less strain on the wallet than usual.

In addition to the 2020 model-year vehicles, 2019 model-year Mitsubishi vehicles are also being offered with special financing and rebate incentives. The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage, 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander, 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross are all being offered with 0% APR for 72 months. Though these machines are no longer members of the absolute latest model year, the 2019 Mitsubishi models have been acclaimed for their combination of value and fuel economy.

Instead of the financing offer, customers can opt to receive a rebate on the 2019 Mitsubishi models. Continental Mitsubishi is offering the 2019 Mirage with a $750 rebate, the 2019 Outlander with a $2,750 rebate, the 2019 Outlander Sport with a $2,000 rebate and the 2019 Eclipse Cross with a $2,500 rebate.

Individuals interested in the above offers are encouraged to head to the Continental Mitsubishi website at http://www.continentalmitsubishi.com. Alternatively, the dealership can be contacted by phone at 708-669-0516. If one would like to visit the sales lot in person, they may head to 5800 S. La Grange Road, Countryside.

 

SOURCE Continental Mitsubishi

