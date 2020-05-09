+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
09.05.2020 16:00:00

Continental Mitsubishi offers $4,000 off the MSRP of 2020 Outlander and 2020 Outlander Sport models

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill., May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Those in search of a value-packed new SUV would do well to look at the latest offerings from Mitsubishi. The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander and 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport are both known for emphasizing a low price tag and providing a straightforward product, in keeping with the typical design and sales philosophy of the automaker. Confidence in the vehicle is further enhance by generous warranty coverage. Adding special discounts onto the already-low prices of these models serves to make the offers even more attractive to buyers.

That's exactly what Continental Mitsubishi, a dealership serving Chicago and the entire surrounding area, has decided to do for the month of May. The dealership is offering a variety of attractive specials including the opportunity for buyers to take $4,000 off the MSRP of the 2020 Outlander and 2020 Outlander Sport. This $4,000 discount includes a $3,000 customer rebate, $250 in loyalty cash and a $750 dealer discount.

Some drivers prefer to lease rather than buy a new vehicle, and Continental Mitsubishi also provides good news on that front: the dealership is offering special lease rates on both models. Interested customers have the option to lease the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for a rate of $229 per month on a 36-month lease, with $2,500 due at signing, or to lease the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander for $249 per month on a 48-month lease, with $2,500 due at signing.

As usual, the figures noted for leasing do not include tax, title and license fees. Lessees should note that they are responsible for excessive wear and tear. The leases include 12,000 miles per year, with each mile over that costing 15 cents (on models with an MSRP less than $30,000) or 20 cents (on models with an MSRP of $30,000 or more). Interested individuals are encouraged to act fast, as offers expire on May 31, 2020.

Shoppers who desire more information may take their digital selves to the Continental Mitsubishi website at http://www.continentalmitsubishi.com. The dealership can also be reached by phone at 708-669-0516. Finally, those who schedule an appointment and practice responsible social distancing may make the trek out to the dealership location at 5800 S. La GrangFe Road, Countryside.

 

SOURCE Continental Mitsubishi

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.00
2.42 %
Geberit 432.70
2.32 %
CieFinRichemont 55.76
1.98 %
SGS 2’180.00
1.82 %
Adecco Group 41.64
1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
-0.22 %
CS Group 8.15
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 66.40
-0.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.00
-0.54 %
Novartis 82.69
-0.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.05.20
US Policy Responses to Labor Market Distress
08.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08.05.20
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
08.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend intakt
07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analysten überbieten sich vor Bitcoin-Halving mit exorbitanten Prognosen
Analyst: Tesla-Aktie kann 1'000-Dollar-Marke durchbrechen
Dr. Doom: Die Weltwirtschaft steuert auf eine neue grosse Depression zu
SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Stadler-Aktie unentschlossen: Hacker wollen Stadler mit Cyberangriff auf IT-Netzwerk erpressen
Warren Buffett kritisiert wachsende Kluft zwischen Armen und Reichen - und gibt Empfehlungen an US-Regierung
Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Darum legt der Dollar zum Franken zu
US-Arbeitsmarktdaten für April besser als befürchtet
Meyer Burger verliert "Heterojunction"-Grossauftrag - Aktie knickt ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlicher aufwärts. Die Wall Street konnte am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB