Content Streaming Witnesses Huge Surge in Demand Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Global Market Expected to be Worth $50.3 Billion in 2020

The global content streaming market is expected to grow from $24.8 billion in 2019 to about $50.3 billion in 2020 as people are staying at home for self-quarantine or due to lockdown resulting in a huge surge in subscriptions to audio and video content streaming services. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $34.1 billion at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2023. North America was the largest region in the content streaming market in 2019.



The increase in the number of mobile devices, internet connectivity and digital media players or content providers making it easier for consumers to access music and video content going forward which thereby increase the growth of content streaming market in the forecast period. Companies in the video streaming market are increasingly implementing blockchain technology and AI to have cost benefits. However, bandwidth limitations and reliability issues restrain the content streaming market.



Major players in the content streaming market are Netflix, Amazon Web Services, Akamai Technologies Inc, Hulu LLC, Apple Inc, Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc, Walt Disney Company (Hulu), Kaltura, Inc, and AT&T Inc.



Report Scope



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider content streaming market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The content streaming market section of the report gives context. It compares the content streaming market with other segments of the content streaming market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, content streaming indicators comparison.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Content Streaming Market Characteristics



3. Content Streaming Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Content Streaming Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Content Streaming Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Content Streaming Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Content Streaming Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Smartphones

Laptops & Desktops

Smart TVs

Gaming Consoles

4.2. Global Content Streaming Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

On-Demand Video Streaming

Live Video Streaming

5. Content Streaming Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Content Streaming Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Content Streaming Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Netflix

Amazon Web Services

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Hulu, LLC

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Walt Disney Company (Hulu)

Kaltura, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Adobe Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

